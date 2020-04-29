Vulnerable People Being Put at Risk by Not Receiving Social Shielding Letters

Asthma UK & British Lung Foundation Wales have raised serious concerns about the current distribution of Welsh Government issued shielding letters, following many reports of those with serious lung conditions having not yet received a letter.

A recent survey by the charity showed that just under 10% of respondents had received a letter to shield from the Welsh Government, with this lagging behind the other three nations of the UK where the average is 17.7%.

Just yesterday a new case in Denbighshire was raised with the charity which has sparked concerns about the scale to which those with serious conditions are failing to get the advice and support they need.

66-year-old Eleri Humphreys, who lives Rhuddlan, has not received a shielding letter despite having been told by medical professionals she is at risk. Eleri was diagnosed with lung cancer 10 years ago, having had a lobectomy as part of her treatment, and also suffers from asthma.

Eleri said:

“I am really concerned that people with serious conditions like mine are not getting the information they need to stay safe. “I am very aware I am at risk so have been taking steps to keep myself safe but am concerned others may not be aware they need to do so if they do not receive a letter.”

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma UK & British Lung Foundation Wales, said:

“It is crucial that everyone who is entitled to a shielding letter, even at this late stage, receives one. The evidence shows they work, and people do take the advice seriously. “Receiving these letters enables people to access the resources and support available, to allow them to shield effectively and keep themselves safe. It also provides reassurance to those who are vulnerable but do not know whether they should be shielding or not.” “We know there were some initial issues with the distribution of the letters. It is therefore vital that the Welsh Government do all they can to ensure that everyone who meets the criteria, but has not yet received a letter, does so ASAP. “In the Anyone is concerned for their health but has not yet received a letter should get in touch with their GP. ”

Eleri’s local MP, Dr James Davies, commented:

“It’s very concerning to hear that people like Eleri have not had the information and support they need and have been promised. “It is my belief that the issuing of shielding letters here in Wales has highlighted some deep underlying issues with the collection, storage and sharing of patient data. “I hope the Welsh Government will act swiftly to address these concerns, reassure those who are unsure of what to do, and ensure everyone who is vulnerable gets a shielding letter.”

