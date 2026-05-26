Tourism and the Montgomery Canal Restoration

Graham Mitchell is Chair of Oswestry Borderland Tourism Ltd (OBT), an independent not-for-profit organisation that promotes Oswestry and the Borderlands. It operates under the name “Visit Oswestry” and received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2024. Speaking at this spring’s Montgomery Canal Restoration Forum, he shared his perspective on tourism, the canal, and OBT’s approach to managing visitor information.

“Tourism and the Montgomery Canal requires careful management. At present, the relatively low level of boat traffic and visitor activity does not generate significant income for the small number of tourism-related businesses along the canal. Facilities remain limited, and boaters on the connected section of the network can find it difficult to access basic supplies. The towpaths provide attractive, level walks through beautiful countryside, but for shorter visits, access can be difficult because parking is limited.”

“The restoration of The Monty creates significant opportunities, but it also brings challenges. OBT will continue to manage tourism information responsibly, ensuring that it remains accurate, up-to-date, and responsive to changing circumstances. The eventual completion of the canal all the way to Newtown would open-up an exciting new route, taking in Llanymynech Heritage Site, the picturesque Carreghofa Locks, the Vyrnwy Aqueduct, and Welshpool with its heritage railway. However, the necessary support facilities must be in place including adequate moorings, and the canal itself will need ongoing maintenance. The recent canal breach at Whitchurch, along with the number of stoppages across the canal network, may affect the appeal of narrowboat holidays.”

“As a regular visitor to The Monty, I value it for its wildlife, plant life, and its sense of peace and quiet. Simply increasing visitor numbers risks harming the very qualities that make it so special. I see OBT’s role as presenting the canal as part of the wider area and encouraging visitors to stay longer and contribute more to the local economy, rather than relying on short day trips. We encourage people to discover lesser-known places and to visit outside peak periods, helping to reduce pressure on the area. We are aware of the effects of over-tourism, including environmental damage and blocked lanes and gates, and we must ensure that The Monty does not face the same problems.”

“Our area, on the border of North Wales and north-west Shropshire, is distinctive and has a great deal to offer both visitors and residents. While it appeals to a wide range of people, it remains relatively under-recognised as a destination. Our aim is to raise awareness, provide an excellent visitor experience, and leave people eager to return. Tourism should bring income to local communities, but it must also respect cultural heritage and protect the environment.”

One practical way residents, businesses, and visitors can support this careful approach is by joining the Oswestry Ambassador Scheme, a free online mini course that builds local knowledge and helps people share advice with visitors more confidently, while also deepening their own understanding of the area. Further details are available on the Visit Oswestry website.

Feature image: Monty’s Brewery brewed Navigation IPA for the event and it was delivered by boat. The first shipment on the canal for over 90 years. All images: GRUM