Today – in February

Today the light came up
And took away the tears.
The sky went on forever-
And went beyond my fears.
Today the grass grew over
And the birds began to sing.
I could hear the joyful song;
That spring was here to ring.
Today the sun was bright
And the sun-rayed in my view.
And blessed all the day
That all was coming new.
Today the birds flew over-
Flashing patterns in the sky.
They were on a mission;
To find a partner passing by.
Today a bird serenaded
And stopped me in my tracks.
He hid up in my tree
And gave me chirp cheek chat.
Today the sun was higher
And my light was comfort calm.
The field was blessed bright
And the trees were knitted yarn.
Today was a happy day
With sunlight at its core.
I went out to meet it;
And came looking back for more.
————