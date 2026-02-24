Today – in February

Today the light came up

And took away the tears.

The sky went on forever-

And went beyond my fears.

Today the grass grew over

And the birds began to sing.

I could hear the joyful song;

That spring was here to ring.

Today the sun was bright

And the sun-rayed in my view.

And blessed all the day

That all was coming new.

Today the birds flew over-

Flashing patterns in the sky.

They were on a mission;

To find a partner passing by.

Today a bird serenaded

And stopped me in my tracks.

He hid up in my tree

And gave me chirp cheek chat.

Today the sun was higher

And my light was comfort calm.

The field was blessed bright

And the trees were knitted yarn.

Today was a happy day

With sunlight at its core.

I went out to meet it;

And came looking back for more.