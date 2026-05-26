The Stuart Worrall Story

Llandovery Say Goodbye to the Player That Jac Morgan Thought Better Than Him

The ex-Cardigan and Narberth player that current Wales skipper Jac Morgan rated better than himself has finally retired from the game after 217 appearances for Llandovery writes Huw S Thomas.

34 year old flanker Stuart Worrall goes into retirement, safe and satisfied, in the knowledge that Morgan – the Wales and British Lions flanker – considered him one of the outstanding open side flankers in Welsh rugby.

The story came to light at the Llandovery RFC Presentation Evening at the Church Bank clubhouse when skipper and scrum half Lee Rees and open side flanker Stuart Worrall were presented with very personal awards for their massive contribution to the club over many years.

Coach Euros Evans’s assistant at Llandovery – Gareth Potter – recounted the tale.

Back in 2018, the Drovers were all set to sign a very promising teenage flanker from Brynamman – Jac Morgan – having persuaded the future Welsh captain that Llandovery’s playing style would benefit his career.

Ammanford born Potter was convinced that the former Ysgol Dyffryn Aman pupil would join the Drovers before Morgan flummoxed everyone by apologising at the last minute that he could not go through with the signing.

“I would love to join but I need regular rugby and with Stuart Worrall there, I won’t get enough games” said the future Ospreys and Wales captain.

At Llandovery’s Presentation Evening, both Rees and Worrall were presented with specially commissioned collages in the shape of the numbers 9 and 7, depicting their past triumphs and commitment to the Drovers and the role that their supportive families had played in their long careers.

Rees was the main focus of attention after his astonishing 402 games for the club, a time when he won a clutch of Premiership and Cup titles, led the side to carry off the 2026 Super Rygbi Trophy and represented Wales 7s at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

But if Rees has been the star of the Llandovery backs over the last few years, then the packed clubhouse was unanimous that Stuart Worrall had no match in the semi-pro game as grafting, perpetual motion, utterly brave and fearless open side.

In ten years the Cardigan man played 217 games and was the “king of the breakdown”, blessed with an extra terrestrial knack of forcing turnovers in desperate situations.

None more so in the 2024 Premiership final where he snatched the ball in front of the Llandovery posts just when Newport were odds on to score and tie the game.

Pressure relieved, the Drovers went on to win 14-7 and claim the Premiership title.

The blue helmeted, flame red bearded Worrall, was spotted by Evans and Potter when playing for Narberth against the Drovers in 2015.

The Otters lost 82-11 that day in a SWALEC Cup game at Church Bank but both coaches were so impressed by the bravery and indefatigable work of Worrall that they soon had him in the Llandovery squad.

“He has gone on to prove himself without equal in the SRC as a scavenging open side flanker” concurred his two coaches “and will be a huge loss to not only the club but the semi-pro game at large” “Stuart was also a key man in attack as his swift arrival at the breakdown ensured the quick ball that our backs could exploit.”

“He has been simply exceptional for the Drovers in over 200 games” was Euros Evans’s last words.

The only remaining thing to say is that if Jac Morgan had such a very high opinion of Worrall, why did not one of the regions spot the qualities of the ex-Narberth man?

“10 great years at a great club with great players it’s been a wonderful time.” said an emotional Worrall.

Lee Rees now takes over the role of Director of Rugby at Whitland and, with Worrall as his assistant, will aim to revive the fortunes of the famous old West Wales club.