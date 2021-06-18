The Royal Welsh 2021 Virtual Show

The Society were very disappointed to announce that the 2021 Royal Welsh Show has had to be cancelled again due to the pandemic but are very much looking forward to showcasing the event online through the virtual show platform that was created to host the 2020 Royal Welsh Show.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society are seeking to fulfil their charitable objectives and showcase the agricultural industry on-line with a week long celebration from the 19th – 22nd July 2021. We are very much looking forward to educating people about the value of agriculture and local produce, share knowledge within the industry around best practice and discuss the latest topics within the agricultural sector.

The Society, in partnership with other key organisations will ensure that all sections of the show offer an experience to new comers, and bring back memories to those that would usually be spending a week-long celebration of agriculture in Llanelwedd. This years virtual show will be laid out in a similar format on our on-line platform for all to enjoy. We cannot thank Business News Wales enough for creating this vital tool which will enable Society events to be broadcast to all across the globe.

Not only will the show offer a platform for partners to get involved but will also expose key issues and topics which will be discussed throughout the week, educating the general public about agriculture and the environment. With more and more visitors to rural areas of Wales it is inevitable for the Society to take a leading role in ensuring the correct messages are explained to those wanting to enjoy their time in the Welsh countryside. Many award winners will also be announced throughout the week, celebrating stand-out university students to those who are notable within the agricultural sector in Wales.

Steve Hughson, Chief Executive said, ‘The success of last year’s Virtual Show showed the potential that technology and modern communications offer events, such as ours. Of course, we never expected to have to cancel two consecutive Shows, however as we are in that position, we feel that once again we want to create a different version of the Virtual Show to celebrate the event and allow everyone a taste of what we are all missing. I hope you enjoy this digital offering, and we look forward to welcoming you all back to the Royal Welsh Showground when restrictions allow.’

The virtual show will be launched on the 19th of July 2021 as well as being featured on the Society’s social media channels where our followers will be able to enjoy an array of informative videos that will be on offer show week, taking place between the 19th – 22nd July. The Society would like everyone to get involved and encourage exhibitors, traders, members and anyone who has attended the show to share their memories to showcase what the event means to them.

Previous sponsors and traders of Society events have been emailed information regarding ways they can get involved with this years virtual show. If you or an organisation that you are apart of would like to get involved in the week long celebration then please contact the Society today.