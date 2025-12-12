The National Library of Wales Invests in Volunteers

The National Library of Wales is pleased to announce that its Volunteering Scheme has been recognised with an Investing in Volunteers achiever award.

Volunteering plays a vital role in the Library’s work, and is highlighted in the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan. Receiving the UK’s Investing in Volunteers quality standard for best practice in volunteer management recognizes the hard work of the Volunteering Team and volunteers in building an inclusive, inspiring and well-supported volunteering scheme.

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales said:

“We are extremely proud to have achieved the Investing in Volunteers accreditation. It is an acknowledgment of the Library’s outstanding work in this area. Volunteers are an important part of the Library’s life, and the assessors have seen that volunteering is an activity that is deeply embedded in the Library. We greatly benefit from the work done by volunteers, as they contribute to a variety of projects. In turn, volunteers benefit from their experiences, and being part of the Library community enriches their lives.”

Mike Powdrill, a volunteer at the National Library of Wales said:

“I started volunteering at The National Library of Wales after struggling with my mental health. The work is enjoyable – and has purpose – and the staff and volunteers are fantastic company. Very quickly I increased my volunteering hours. The Volunteering Scheme offers me all the essentials for a healthy mind and lifestyle – getting out of the house, an occupation, and social interaction. The staff are very supportive and they have supported me with any issues I may have.”

As well as meeting the overall criteria set by Investing in Volunteers, a number of strengths were identified during the assessment.

The Library attracts a diverse range of volunteers, in relation to age, nationality, neurodiversity, sexuality and gender, as well as mental and physical health. This diversity brings wider skills, experience and expertise to volunteering.

It was also noted that volunteers feel well and pro-actively supported, giving them confidence, and valued by staff members of the Volunteering Team.

The Library has now been added to the List of Investing in Volunteers Achievers and the award is valid for three years.