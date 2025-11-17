The Community Garden in Presteigne Recognised

The Community Garden in Presteigne were recently presented with a plaque by new National Garden Scheme County Organiser for South Powys, Dr Alison Kemp, in recognition of their hard work by completing further development of the site. Founded in 2022 by a small group of volunteers led by Angie Sutton, Presteigne Community Garden is located at the former kitchen gardens at The Sydney Nolan Trust.

Over the past three years the volunteers enjoyed growing and distributing food for the local community, gradually cultivating the area with the aim of improving resilience in food production, eating healthily and being economically viable. The Community Garden Grant from the National Garden Scheme has enabled further development of the site by providing a shed for storage, scaffolding planks & soil for raised beds as well as materials to build protective cages for winter crops. Since the NGS Community Garden Grants inception, over £1.2 million has been donated to over five hundred community projects. Find out more at ngs.org.uk/who-we-are/community-gardens-grants

