The Badger Face Welsh Mountain Sheep Society celebrates in 2026 its 50th year of promoting and improving the Torddu and Torwen sheep.

But what are Torddu & Torwen sheep?

Well to answer that, one has to consider the history of the breed, but that in itself is neither easy or simple.

When Welsh Country looked at The Ancient Cattle of Wales agricultural breeds historically meant completely different things than today.

Looking at sheep which have grazed the hills of Wales for thousands of years really had their first revolution in the mid 19th Century. This was the age of the industrial revolution the age of the mechanisation in textiles. Sheep breeds tended to be classed as long wool or short wool remembering that then wool was valuable. The long wool breeds tended to be lowland breeds with their wool being used for fashionable clothing. Short wool breeds tended to be more hardy and their wool used for felt and possibly carpeting.

Feature image: A Torddu Badgerface Welsh Mountain ewe in Wales. By Sam Sam – BadgerFace, CC BY 2.0, Source