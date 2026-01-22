The Aerialist

Habitat Loss

Habitat loss, however, remains one of the most significant and immediate threats. Swifts originally nested in caves, crevices, and cliff faces, but hundreds of years ago they adapted to human settlements, finding ideal nesting spaces in the gaps and cavities of our buildings. Roof spaces, eaves, and loose tiles provided warm, sheltered sites, and swifts returned faithfully year after year to the same locations. This long-standing relationship is now being quietly dismantled.

The demolition of older buildings, and the renovation of existing ones to modern energy-efficient standards, have led to the loss of countless traditional nesting sites. Even well-intentioned repairs, such as re-roofing or insulation work, can inadvertently seal off nest cavities that have been used for generations. New-build homes, meanwhile, are typically constructed using materials and techniques that deny swifts any access at all. Designed for maximum thermal efficiency, they offer no gaps beneath the eaves, no hidden ledges, no small entry points. After their exhausting migration, swifts have neither the energy nor the time to search widely for alternative nest sites. If their traditional site has vanished, they may simply fail to breed that year.

The tragedy is that these losses are often unintended and, in many cases, easily preventable.

How We Can Help

There are practical steps we can take to make a difference, whether as homeowners, builders, planners, or simply as people who care about the wildlife that shares our cities, towns and villages.

Installing a swift nest box is one of the simplest and most effective actions we can take. Positioned in a shaded or north-facing location, at least five metres above the ground with a clear flight path, a box can provide a vital lifeline. Ideally, several boxes should be installed together, as swifts are highly sociable birds and prefer to nest in small colonies.

Because swifts are faithful to existing sites, attracting new birds does require patience. Playing recordings of swift calls during the breeding season can alert passing birds to the presence of a potential nesting site, though it may take a year or more before a box is occupied. Once established, however, a swift nest can be used for decades. For those undertaking building or renovation work, specially designed ‘swift bricks’ offer an excellent long-term solution. These unobtrusive bricks can be built directly into walls, providing permanent nesting cavities without affecting the appearance or insulation of a building.