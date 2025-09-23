Researchers to Develop Virtual Lake Technology

Researchers are developing cutting-edge technology as part of a response to the “threat” from an increase in extreme climactic events.

Dr Iestyn Woolway, from Bangor University is working with partners on a prototype called EcoTwin, which would enable the creation of the next generation of virtual lake replicas.

The multiple award-winning climate scientist is leading on the international research project, which is a collaboration between scientists in the UK, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, The Netherlands, and Hungary.

With EcoTwin they aim to radically enhance the integration of ecosystem services in water resource management, with a primary focus on flood and drought regulation, habitat provisioning, recreation, water supply, and carbon and nutrient management.

EcoTwin harnesses the power of Digital Twins, which represent virtual replicas of physical systems. They are continuously updated in real-time, enabling sophisticated simulations and in-depth analysis.

Their distinctive advantage lies in their capacity to bring together a wide array of data sources. These include Earth Observation, in-situ observations, and various models, to generate precise simulations of aquatic ecosystems.

Digital Twins enable the exploration of how lakes respond to changing environmental conditions, human influences, and management strategies. Beyond that, they promote enhanced communication and engagement with stakeholders by providing visualisations and scenarios that underpin informed decision-making.

This enables short-term forecasting, and the facilitation of long-term scenario assessments, all while enhancing public engagement.

Dr Iestyn Woolway, who is a NERC Independent Research Fellow at Bangor University, said:

“Lakes, as crucial components of our natural environment, contribute invaluably to society by offering a diverse array of ecosystem services, ranging from flood and drought regulation to recreation, habitat provision, and drinking water supply.

“However, the escalating impacts of climate change pose an imminent and severe threat to the resilience of lake ecosystems, compelling the need for the adoption of advanced technology and methodologies to fortify our understanding, management, and long-term preservation efforts. “This project represents a shift from traditional field studies and monitoring methods towards a dynamic, integrated, and near-real-time approach to ecosystem services assessment. “In response to this critical challenge, EcoTwin leverages the power of Digital Twins as a transformative tool. It offers a novel and comprehensive solution to pressing global challenges in ecosystem services.”

The project on Aquatic Ecosystem Services has been awarded £1.7 million from the funding programme for scientific research in freshwater, EUR Water4All.

Feature image: Dr Iestyn Woolway, who is a NERC Independent Research Fellow at Bangor University