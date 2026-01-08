Thatchers Cider Seeks Welsh Groups in Orchard Giveaway

Community groups across Wales are being encouraged to apply for free apple trees through Thatchers’ Community Orchard Project.

The family-owned cidermaker will donate 500 trees nationwide, selecting 50 organisations to each receive ten trees and everything they need to establish and tend to a small orchard.

The initiative aims to help local communities sow the seeds for their own thriving orchards, transforming outdoor spaces and bringing people together through the power of nature.

Now in its sixth year, the Thatchers Community Orchard Project has already given away over 2,000 trees, supporting groups in both rural villages and bustling urban neighbourhoods. Previous Welsh recipients include Cardiff Community Housing Association, Pontypridd Men’s Shed, Ray of Light Cancer Support and Arts Factory in Rhondda.

Thatchers is looking for community groups who are making a difference—whether you’re growing fruit and veg for those in need, supporting people with limited access to green spaces, using nature to boost mental health, or simply want to bring more trees into your neighbourhood. This is your chance to get involved and make a lasting impact.

Martin Thatcher, fourth-generation cider maker, explains;

“From a single apple tree to a community orchard, it can make such a difference to people’s well-being. “We believe orchards are special places that have the power to give communities a place to come together, to learn, to share, to connect with nature and reflect on the world around them, all while contributing to biodiversity and creating new habitats for wildlife.” “At Myrtle Farm, we’re surrounded by 550 acres of orchards, and we want to share that experience with communities everywhere. If you think your group could benefit, we’d love to hear from you.”

Selected groups will each receive ten carefully chosen apple trees, including varieties such as Bramley, Scrumptious, Dabinett, and Katy. Thatchers Cider experts have selected these varieties for their delicious flavours and ease of growing, making them ideal for community projects. Alongside the trees, groups will receive all the essentials for planting and care, plus a commemorative plaque to mark the orchard’s establishment.

Martin added:

“We believe these are the perfect trees for the community groups. The varieties have been selected specifically for easy growing and minimum upkeep.”

Thatchers Cider is renowned for making delicious cider using traditional methods, from firm favourite Thatchers Gold to new varieties like Thatchers Juicy Apple and Thatchers Blood Orange, and Thatchers Katy, a single variety cider crafted from the delicious Katy apple which many winning groups will receive. It’s a craft they’ve spent 121 years and four generations perfecting. This year, Thatchers planted 14,500 new trees in a new 50 acre orchard in Somerset, helping them meet growing demand.

Applications are now open and close at 8am on 2 February 2026. To apply, visit the Thatchers Cider website, www.thatcherscider.co.uk/thatchers-community-orchard and complete the application form, telling Thatchers how an orchard could benefit your group or community.

Feature image: Thatchers Orchard Manager Chris Muntz-Torres at harvest time.