Support St John Ambulance Cymru with Limited-edition Socks

Support St John Ambulance Cymru with every step with limited-edition socks made by iconic Welsh brand Corgi

St John Ambulance Cymru has teamed up with renowned Welsh knitwear manufacturer Corgi to release a limited-edition pair of luxury socks in time for Christmas, celebrating the charity’s lifesaving work.

The partnership brings together two proudly Welsh organisations committed to supporting communities across the country. The charcoal-grey socks feature a playful pattern of St John Ambulance Cymru’s transport vehicles, woven in Corgi’s signature fine detail.

Corgi was founded in 1892 in Ammanford and remains a family-run company that produces luxury socks and knitwear for customers around the world. Today, Corgi holds a Royal Warrant, with every pair of socks still designed, knitted and hand-finished in their Welsh factory.

The socks have been produced exclusively for St John Ambulance Cymru to help raise funds for its vital services, including community first aid training, emergency response work and volunteer-led patient transport.

The limited-edition socks will be available to purchase throughout the festive period, priced at £10 with a 10% discount for St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers, making them an ideal Christmas gift while helping to support lifesaving work across Wales.

Sam Cook, Partnership and Relationship Manager at St John Ambulance Cymru, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be collaborating with Corgi, a historic Welsh brand that shares our commitment to community and craftsmanship. These socks are a fun and festive way for people to support the lifesaving work we do every day.”

The socks will be sold online, at select events, and by selected corporate partners, with proceeds directly supporting the charity.

To ensure your socks reach you in time for Christmas, please place your orders by Tuesday 16th December via the following link: bit.ly/StJohnSocks .