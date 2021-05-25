Summers Side

Twist-cold winds ease

And a new breeze breathes fresh music

And sweeps gentle song along

The floor of nature’s spring toes.

Sunbeam raises its gaze

And sits warm along the ground

Of summer’s foot and untwisted leaves

Open shy with grace and glory.

New whistles settle

And grass-spill tides wave

To the weather of finished nest

And hum the song of those to rest.

Pink bells salute

And bumbled blossom breathes

To arrest with wide sunken gaze

Sweet appled smells of honey.

Lavender flutters tips

And rose hips split and fold

Into rainbows bent beautiful

Over thorned brambles set.

And tall fields bathe

And sail over past waves of time;

To surrender, and handover

What is now yours and mine.

————

Jane Griffiths-Jones

April 2021