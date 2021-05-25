Summers Side

Twist-cold winds ease
And a new breeze breathes fresh music
And sweeps gentle song along
The floor of nature’s spring toes.
Sunbeam raises its gaze
And sits warm along the ground
Of summer’s foot and untwisted leaves
Open shy with grace and glory.
New whistles settle
And grass-spill tides wave
To the weather of finished nest
And hum the song of those to rest.
Pink bells salute
And bumbled blossom breathes
To arrest with wide sunken gaze
Sweet appled smells of honey.
Lavender flutters tips
And rose hips split and fold
Into rainbows bent beautiful
Over thorned brambles set.
And tall fields bathe
And sail over past waves of time;
To surrender, and handover
What is now yours and mine.
————
Jane Griffiths-Jones
April 2021
