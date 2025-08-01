St John Ambulance Cymru Launches New Podcast

St John Ambulance Cymru is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new podcast, Just in Case: Stories from St John — a powerful new series that shines a light on real lives saved and the volunteers, medics and first aiders behind those moments.

Hosted by the charity’s Partnership and Relationship Manager Sam Cook, the podcast offers an honest look at what happens when someone suddenly needs urgent help and how first aid can make all the difference. From heart-stopping rescues to inspiring personal journeys, each episode tells a true story of lives changed forever.

The debut episode features Chris Edwards, a runner who collapsed just metres from the finish line of the Porthcawl 10K after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. Thanks to the fast actions of St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers, including CPR and the use of a defibrillator, Chris survived. His story is a powerful reminder of the charity’s lifesaving impact.

Future episodes will include interviews with dedicated volunteers, many of whom have remarkable stories of their own about how and why they got involved with the charity. The podcast will also feature conversations with individuals and organisations who champion the importance of learning first aid, aiming to inspire more people across Wales to gain vital lifesaving skills.

Speaking about the podcast launch, Richard Lee, Chief Executive of St John Ambulance Cymru, said:

“Our St John People are out and about in your community every day, providing falls services and mental health, and GP support services on behalf of the NHS. Our youth services are developing the next generation of healthcare providers, whilst we are training 30,000 people in first aid each year and providing cover at 1000 events. I’m looking forward to our new podcast showcasing this work, and what better way to start than by hearing about a life saved by our St John People.”

Just in Case: Stories from St John is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, with new episodes set to release every month. St John Ambulance Cymru provides lifesaving support at events across Wales and delivers first aid training to people of all ages. To get involved, book training, or support their work, visit www.sjacymru.org.uk.

To listen on Apple Podcasts go to: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/just-in-case-stories-from-st-john/id1830427277