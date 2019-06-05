Snowdon Cheese Wins Gold

Snowdon White, a new cheese manufactured in the Conwy Valley won a gold award and trophy for the ‘Best Soft Cheese’ at the British Cheese Awards at the Bath and West Show held last week.

In a new manufacturing and sales collaboration between cheesemakers and packers, Carmarthenshire Dairy Products and GRH Food Company , two new cheeses saw their first industry competition this week and pulled off Gold, two Silver and a Bronze award. Snowdon White and Snowdon Blu are both new cheese on the market in 2019.

In this unique collaborative venture, cheeses are manufactured at a newly refurbished dairy complex at Tal-y Cafn in the Conwy Valley using high quality grass fed milk from Arfon Jones and Family who farm in the foothills of Snowdonia just across the Conwy River but still in sight of the dairy!

Carmarthenshire Dairy Products have extensive experience in dairy product manufacture; the team at Tal-y-Cafn have delivered 1st time on the brief to develop something new and interesting and it certainly wowed the judges at this year’s British Cheese Awards.

With its striking Blue labels designed by Cheese Pre-packers and Marketers GRH, the cheese depicts an aspect of Snowdonia, as viewed from the creamery.

John Cullen, Sales Director at GRH was ‘delighted to inform the businesses when hearing from the Show organisers that Snowdon White would be bringing home a trophy on its first outing’, whilst Cheese Maker Jo Fisher was ‘thrilled at her involvement in the Company’s success’.

Snowdon White and sister cheese Snowdon Blu are available direct from GRH Ltd and will shortly be available across Wales and the North West. Both are creamy, indulgent cheese with a mild, savoury flavour.

