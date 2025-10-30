Sneak Peek: Our Brand-New Community Bus is Being Built!

Conversion Progress: Summer 2025
Thanks to a generous £100,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport will soon welcome a bespoke 17-seat minibus into our fleet. Our current Community Bus users are over the moon — one commented:
“…and now we can offer this minibus service to so many other people!”
Here’s an exclusive look at what’s coming — a custom-built Mercedes Sprinter in Arctic White
In January 2025, we confirmed our order with GM Coachwork Ltd for a Mercedes Sprinter 515CDI. We chose this model, from this company, because of its:
- Reputation for quality and reliability
- Spacious interior for up to 16 passengers + driver
- Configurable mix of fixed and removable seating with lift for wheelchair passengers
As our supplier put it, “The Mercedes range gives you a sense of high quality and reliability, which is very important to you.”
Custom Features & Technical Specifications
GM Coachwork’s conversion will include:
- Underfloor electric lift
- Removable seating, allowing flexible layouts with space for up to 2 wheelchair users
- Fold-out side step with handrails either side for safe boarding
- Overhead luggage rack and rear storage box to keep the cabin uncluttered
- Heavy-duty linings for durability
- Fully integrated wiring
- Mercedes factory air-conditioning unit
Meet GM Coachwork Ltd
Established in 1988, GM Coachwork are ISO-accredited specialists in minibus conversions and manufacturing. They pioneered the lightweight minibus and work with local authorities, charities, schools, and community transport groups across the UK.
How the conversion is progressing : Summer 2025
On 1 July 2025, we received confirmation that our Sprinter van has been released to GM Coachwork in Newton Abbot. By the end of July, photos show the vehicle stripped back:
- Wheel arches removed, ready for the flooring
- Roof-mounted air-conditioning module can be seen
- Ply linings fixed to lower panels
- Wiring runs in place, hidden from view
It may look bare now, but it should be a rapid transformation into something special. We expect delivery once the conversion wraps up in September 2025.
What’s Next: Keeping Tuesday & Thursday Routes Rolling
Our new bus will slide straight into our existing twice-weekly schedule (Tuesdays & Thursdays) which currently picks you up anywhere you need it nearby to:-
- Llanwrtyd Wells
- Llangammarch Wells
- Cefn Gorwydd
- Tirabad
- Beulah
- Garth
- Cilmery
- Builth Wells
- Newbridge on Wye
- Llanyre
- Howey
- Llandrindod Wells
The fares are only £2 return, and the Bus Buddy is there to help you on and off.
Join Us Onboard
This new vehicle cements our recent successes — first the Social Value Development Fund grant of £37,639 to get the Community Bus started, and now the National Lottery award for our own minibus. We’re committed to growing this service, reducing isolation, and enhancing people’s lives.
To join the waiting list or learn more, call 01982 552727 or send us a message.
Keep an eye on lwct.org.uk/news for delivery day photos.