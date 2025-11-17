Shropshire Union Canal Society – Nov 2025 Work Party Report

Works to March next year are supported by a grant from the Shared Prosperity Fund which covers channel restoration, towpath restoration and the winter environmental programme. This month saw the start of towpath restoration between Schoolhouse Bridge (Br 86) and Malthouse Bridge (Br 87) and the environmental programme.

“The distance between Schoolhouse Bridge and Malthouse Bridge is 340 metres. In the absence of a haul road alongside the canal, the channel will be used for plant access to deliver materials. 250 metres of the channel had been previously cleared last winter, and time was spent this time clearing the remainder of overhanging branches, saplings and small trees to permit dumper and digger access. Passage through to Waen Wen was also enabled by the removal of a redundant (but very solid!) headwall at Malthouse Bridge”, said restoration project manager, Tom Fulda.

As elsewhere, the unrestored towpath becomes muddy and slippery in wet weather and has plenty of trip hazards from tree roots. Before towpath construction could start stumps and tree roots growing in the channel bank and under the towpath had to be removed. Also, in preparation the hedge alongside the towpath which had become heavily overgrown was cut back to its previous line. Thanks to young volunteer Josh, newly qualified for safe working with hedge trimmer, for taking care of this.

The standard specification is for a 1.2-metre-wide towpath comprising compacted aggregate between boards. Starting from Malthouse Bridge back towards the compound 60 metres of towpath was constructed and surfaced with stone. The rate of progress will accelerate considerably now the preparation works have been completed and as we get closer to the compound at Schoolhouse Bridge where the materials are stored.