Shropshire Union Canal Society – January 2026 Work Party Report

“Snow stopped play on Friday and although other areas of the country fared far worse, the effects of Storm Goretti brought us different conditions each day: Friday snow; Saturday frosty but bright; Sunday cold, damp and breezy”. Said Restoration project manager, Tom Fulda.

Overnight snow on Thursday came with Met Office amber warnings for large parts of the country. The Friday work party was abandoned apart from four volunteers in the locality who made it to site in the afternoon for some housekeeping and prep jobs. Continued significant rainfall since the December work party kept the channel south of Schoolhouse Bridge out of bounds, but thankfully, plant activities in the channel north of the bridge remained possible, though muddy. However, most volunteers retreated to higher ground and more great progress on towpath and hedging works was achieved.

Continuing on from last month’s work on the towpath in Phase 3, the remaining 100 metres of base layer aggregate 3 was completed and compacted. Attention then turned to laying and compacting aggregate up to the top of the boards. With three deliveries of aggregate squeezed into the compound since last month, there was no risk of running out of material. Due to prolonged rainfall, it was wet and claggy making raking it even both hard work and somewhat ineffective. Instead, it was manually levelled between the boards. Thank you, Josh. Working, from the far end at Malthouse Bridge back to the compound 175 metres has now been completed, half the length required. Completing the job will become progressively quicker and easier as the distance from the compound reduces.

In Phase 2, north of the compound, a mini digger was used to level off the towpath area which greatly simplified the task of installing the towpath boards. By the end of the work party, 65 metres of boards has been laid in readiness for filling with aggregate.

Channel profiling continued in Phase 2, also in readiness for lining and blocking to commence when weather conditions permit.

Hedge laying and planting whip in gaps continued in Phase 2. Brash and arisings from both the hedge works and overhanging branches on the off-side bank were removed and burned. Also in Phase 2, several ash trees by overhead power lines were removed by Scottish Power Energy Networks contractors before Christmas as they were suffering die-back. A number of logs and trunks were left in the channel for volunteers and locals to help themselves.

Despite the cold weather and some being snowed in, there was no shortage of volunteers, and much was achieved. Fresh air is the common theme, but activities are as diverse as the volunteers – there is something for everyone, just come suitably dressed.