RWAS Champion Takes NFU Woman Farmer of the Year Award

Robbie Alman-Wilson, a beef and sheep farmer from Llanbister, Powys has today (Thursday 24th July) been announced as the 27th winner of the NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award.

Now in its 27th year, this award seeks to champion the contribution that women make to the agricultural industry and to raise the profile of women in farming.

Robbie grew up on her parents’ beef and sheep farm in Gladestry, where her passion for farming began. In 2006 she moved to her husband Dale’s family farm at the Cnwch in Llanbister, where they have continued to expand and diversify the business.

Together with Dale’s parents, Roy and Mair, Robbie and Dale introduced poultry to the farm in 2009 with a 12,000 bird egg laying unit – now expanded to 34,000 birds. Robbie also previously ran a successful equine business from the farm while raising a young family.

Recently, Robbie has focussed on developing their sheep and cattle enterprises to produce both high quality commercial and pedigree stock. Dale runs a busy sheep and cattle scanning business in both the UK and abroad in the winter months, so Robbie is responsible for the running of the farm.

Between them, they run a pedigree flock of Dutch Spotted sheep, a hefted hill flock of Welsh ewes and a flock of Welsh and commercial ground ewes. They breed all their own replacements, with only stock rams being bought in and likewise with the cattle.

They also run three separate herds of cattle – a herd of suckler cows, which they calve and retain heifers for themselves and then sell as weanlings at market; a herd of Belted Galloways; and most recently a herd of Welsh Blacks which, together with the Belted Galloways, are both grazed on a hill owned by the Radnorshire Wildlife Trust and are only grass-fed to produce in-demand ‘beef boxes’.

The couple have two sons – Joey (15) and Jake (14) – who are both interested in farming and hope to carve out their own careers in the industry. Joey was named YFC Baby Beef Champion Stockman in 2023 at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair showing a home-bred calf and both boys have competed successfully in young handler competitions. They were encouraged and taught by Mum, Robbie, who does all the sheep trimming herself and has recently been helping prepare the youngsters for the YFC lamb trimming competitions.

Off the farm, Robbie is an active member of the Dutch Spotted Sheep (DSSS) Committee, serving as a trustee and judging at prestigious shows, including the Royal Bath and West.

Robbie and Dale began their Dutch Spotted flock five years ago with just two ewes and today they are running a flock of around 60 ewes. Their success in both the show and sale ring has grown rapidly.

They made their debut at the Great Yorkshire Show four years ago, when they made the long journey with their first crop of home-bred lambs. It is home to the National Show for the Dutch Spotted Sheep Society. The small but dynamic team from Mid Wales put themselves on the map by winning the ram lamb and ewe lamb class and taking overall reserve female champion. This marked the start of their success. They have since gained top prices in the main sales at both Welshpool and Carlisle, namely winning overall Supreme Champion at the Carlise Premier Sale with their ewe lamb, Cnwch Gypsy Vanner. The lamb went on to sell at £7,000.

Robbie and her family have been exhibiting in this year’s Royal Welsh Show and had a very successful week, which has included winning four classes with the shearling ram, the ram lamb, the aged ewe, the ewe lamb and the group of three. The shearling ram, Cnwch HD II Est Beau, was crowned Overall Champion and then went on to be crowned Champion of Champions in the Royal Welsh Show Interbreed Championship.

NFU Cymru Deputy President and judge of the award Abi Reader said:

“We are delighted to announce Robbie as the winner of the 27th Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award. Robbie is a strong advocate for safeguarding the future of Welsh agriculture, through the production of top-quality livestock on the farm. Her passion for the industry was clear to see and she believes that agriculture plays a central role in the community, as well as being key to producing high quality food. “Robbie is a true advocate for women in agriculture and after visiting her farm, it was clear she is a very worthy winner of the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year award.”

Fellow judge Heather Holgate representing award sponsors NFU Mutual in her role as NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Group Secretary in Tregaron, added:

“It has been a pleasure to help judge the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award and see for myself the huge depth of talent we have among women in Welsh agriculture. The standard of the applications was exceptionally high, which made our role as judges enjoyable and challenging in equal measure. “However, both Abi and I were in agreement that Robbie was the pick of the entries for this year’s award. Her passion and dedication to the industry, not only in taking care of her stock and the environment, but also her attitude towards educating others about where their food comes from and how it is produced, shone through during our visit to her farm. She is a truly fantastic advocate for our industry.”

Robbie was presented with a Welsh crystal engraved bowl and £500 prize money to mark her achievement.