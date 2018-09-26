RWAS Ambassador new role in 2020

RWAS Ambassador, a revered position in the society, changes in 2020, so members of the feature county Clwyd are being encouraged to apply for ‘new look’ 2020 role.

Each year, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has a dedicated feature county who take on the mantel of promoting the society and raising funds to help the charity deliver its objectives and maintain and improve the showground in Llanelwedd.

The feature counties advisory groups are made up of hardworking, dedicated volunteers, including the society president and RWAS ambassador.

New for 2020, the society has developed the role of the ambassador to take slightly different approach. Open to both male and female applicants for the first time, the role will allow the successful candidate to influence the work of the society as well as support the feature county.

“To remain relevant to the society and to ensure there is a valuable contribution from the position, the role of ambassador has evolved considerably over the past 30 years” explains Helen Williams, former Lady Ambassador and current chair of the RWAS Ambassador committee. “For 2020 we will be looking for a young, dynamic individual, with plenty of energy, who will be able to bring their own ideas to the role and think of new ways of promoting the work of their feature county and the society.”

Becoming a RWAS ambassador will provide the successful candidate the excellent advantage of being able to network, both socially and professionally, along with the unique opportunity to gain some invaluable skills, including; public speaking, media training and interviewing, marketing and communications, business and event management, fundraising… to name just a few.

If you are aged between 21 – 35 years, live within the feature county of Clwyd and interested in making a real difference whilst gaining some excellent experience, check out the society’s website (www.rwas.wales) for more details of the role and how to apply.

