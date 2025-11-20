Russell Watson to Go on Most Intimate Tour Ever

Russell Watson – one of the world’s most captivating performers – is going on his most intimate tour ever.

The performer known as ‘The Voice’ will embark on an intimate 45-date tour across England, Wales and Scotland next autumn, kicking off at Thornden Hall, Chandlers Ford, on September 11, 2026.

Russell – the original crossover superstar – exploded on to the music scene with The Voice, a debut album that shattered records and won hearts across the globe.

Since then, he’s sold millions of albums, performed for popes, King Charles, the late Queen, presidents, and shared the stage with musical legends.

Now, in his most intimate tour to date, Russell will take audiences on a journey through the highs and lows of an extraordinary life – from chart-topping success to surviving not one, but two life-threatening illnesses. With warmth, humour, and a voice that soars, he’ll share the personal stories behind the spotlight.

Expect powerful renditions of beloved classics, spine-tingling vocals, and behind-the-scenes tales from a man who’s truly lived it all.

This is more than a concert – it’s a rare chance to spend an evening up close with The Voice himself.

Russell said:

“It’s hard to believe I have been in the business for 25 years – and what an incredible time I’ve had. I can’t wait to share the songs and stories that that shaped my career in the most intimate of settings!”

Tickets go on sale locally tomorrow (Friday, 21st November, 2025) at 10am. Full details at www.awaywithmedia.com/tours/russell-watson