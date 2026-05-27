Rupert’s Story: Part of the Fun, Every Week

For Rupert – Roo to his friends at 1st Barry Sea Scouts – Beavers is where he gets to do the things he enjoys most, alongside people who look out for him.

When you chat to him, he talks about the crafts straight away, because they’re “really fun”, especially when there’s something to make and take home, like the dragon-themed shield he’s particularly proud of. There are hikes too, where they go out looking for animals and “different things”, and plenty of activities that keep things interesting week to week. Just as important is the start of each session, where there’s usually a chance to play football, and the time he gets to spend with his friends, who he describes simply as “nice” and “kind”.

It’s clear that Beavers isn’t just somewhere he goes but it’s somewhere he belongs.

That sense of being supported has been there through everything. Earlier this year, Roo was awarded the Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct. It’s a significant recognition, but when he talks about it, he keeps it grounded. He felt “good” and “excited” to receive his medal, and when everyone clapped and cheered, what stayed with him was that people were happy for him and told him he’d done well.

That recognition also took him a bit further afield. Recently, Roo and his family travelled to Windsor Castle for the Scouts’ Day of Celebration and Achievement, where young people from across the UK come together to be recognised. It was a big day, and one he clearly made the most of, meeting people including Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and astronaut Tim Peake.

But the reason he was there is what matters most.

His award recognises “remarkable commitment to Scouts, demonstrated through continued involvement despite severe illness”. It speaks of Roo turning up, again and again, even when it would be easier not to because Roo has spent a large part of his life in hospital, including a three-month stay last year, and more than a year in total. He lives with gastrointestinal failure, where the digestive system doesn’t function as it should, and Haemophilia A, a condition that affects how his blood clots. He is cared for by the brilliant specialist teams at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital.

Even with what he’s gone through, the way he talks about getting through difficult times is practical and quietly determined. The play specialists at the hospital help distract him and keep him smiling, giving him something to focus on. He makes a point of trying to keep laughing because he says it helps him feel better, and he enjoys visits from therapy dogs, especially when he can help look after them. When asked who supports him most, his answer is simple: “everyone helps me”.

Bravery, for Roo, isn’t something abstract. It shows up in very specific moments, particularly before an operation. He describes taking a big breath in, then a big breath out, and deciding that he feels brave. It’s a small routine, but one that helps him face what’s ahead.

Back at Beavers, the focus is on what comes next. He’d like to go canoeing with his group so he can see fish in the water, and he’s especially keen to go camping as he moves through Scouts, for the chance to sleep in a tent and eat s’mores around a fire. These are the things he looks forward to, the same as any other young person in the group.

For his mum, Hannah, Scouting has played an important role in helping Roo build confidence and feel that he belongs:

“Scouting means that Roo can be part of the fun. 1st Barry Sea Scouts have welcomed him into the group and that’s really helped build his confidence and sense of belonging. The scouting values give him a sense of community and a belief that we can all help make the world a better place. We want him to grow up knowing that he’s more than his illnesses and he has lots that he can bring to the world. We love what scouting represents and we love that he gets to be part of it.”

As Jon Williams, Chief Volunteer for Wales said after meeting Roo at Windsor:

“Roo’s story is a powerful reminder of what young people can achieve when they feel supported and included. His commitment to Scouts, despite serious illness, is exceptional. It was a privilege to meet him at Windsor and see that recognised.”

Because that’s what this comes back to. Not just the medal, or the day at Windsor, but the consistency behind it – the football at the start of a session, the crafts, the friends who are kind, and the fact that, whatever else is going on, Roo is there, part of it all.

Feature image: Jon Williams, Chief Volunteer for Wales and Rupert