Festival to Celebrate 300th Anniversary of Welsh Naturalist

“Thomas Pennant was the Sir David Attenborough of his day”

A festival is being held to celebrate 300 years since the birth of overlooked Welsh naturalist Thomas Pennant, who is said to have inspired Charles Darwin.

Organised by the Cymdeithas Thomas Pennant (Thomas Pennant Society), the packed celebration weekend in honour of the pioneering 18th-century zoologist and travel writer is set to take place in Flintshire between June 12 and June 14.

Born on 14 June 1726 at his family estate, Downing Hall, near Whitford, Flintshire, he went on to be educated at Wrexham Grammar School, Thomas Croft’s School in Fulham, and then Oxford, where he studied at both Queens and Oriel Colleges.

The towering figure in British natural history, who paved the way for figures such as Sir David Attenborough, observed the geography, geology, plants, animals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish around him and recorded what he saw.

His observations were transformed into a number of acclaimed texts, which include British Zoology, the History of Quadrupeds, Arctic Zoology and Indian Zoology. He was also a travel writer of great renown, penning titles such as A Tour in Wales, A Tour in Scotland and The Journey from Chester to London. The History of the Parishes of Whiteford and Holywell is one of his most famous books.

Charles Darwin, famously known for developing the theory of evolution by natural selection, owned a copy of Pennant’s History of Quadrupeds and had it sent to him in South America during his voyage on the HMS Beagle, as he connected earlier natural history with his own developing scientific theories.

Pennant was elected Fellow of the Royal Society in 1767 and was later awarded an honorary degree from his old university in recognition of his work.

The Festival of Celebration will begin on Friday, June 12, when there will be a special performance by the Trelawnyd Male Voice Choir, as well as the Schools Choir, made up of children from various local schools, and from local soloist Siriol Elin at 7:30 pm in St Peter’s Church, Hollywell, with tickets costing £10.

The series, which includes a host of knowledgeable speakers, leading scholars on the life and work of Thomas Pennant, entertainment, and food, will take place on June 13 between 10 am and 3:15 pm at Ysgol Y Llan, in Whitford. Tickets for this event cost £10.

After a warm welcome and introduction from Cymdeithas Thomas Pennant Chair, Dr Eiddwen Jones, Ysgol Y Llan Headteacher Mr Tomos Williams, will give the first talk.

This will be followed by a number of lectures and discussions, including from Professor Elin Haf Gruffydd Jones, who will deliver a lecture entitled Thomas Pennant an aspect of life. Dr Ffion Mair Jones will speak about Thomas Pennant’s relationship with the Welsh language, which is the theme of her book Thomas Pennant Cysylltiadau Cymreig.

Professor Mary Ann Constantine will discuss Pennant in Paris, while Dr Paul Evans will speak about Thomas Pennant, the enigma.

Dr Goronwy Wynne and Alun Williams will take the audience on a journey through Pennant bird books, which will include a presentation of the bird species that the local area lost and why.

Also on June 13, a Festival Gala Dinner will be held at 7:30pm at the Stamford Gate Hotel, Holywell. It will feature entertainment and special guests, with tickets costing £30. Colin Roberts will MC the raffle and the evening’s entertainment.

The festival will close with a special recording of the S4C programme Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol, which features congregational Christian singing in the Welsh language. This will take place at 6 pm on June 14 at St James Church, Holywell.

Dr Eiddwen Jones, Chair of Cymdeithas Thomas Pennant said:

“We’ve got a fantastic series of events lined up to celebrate and honour the life and work of Thomas Pennant and keep his legacy alive. “A prolific writer, his substantial body of work was characterised by detailed and accurate research. He was quite rightly regarded as one of the most important scientific writers of his age and made an enormous contribution to our understanding of the natural world. “Thomas Pennant was the Sir David Attenborough of his day. As well as being one of Britain’s foremost naturalists and antiquarians, he was also a wonderful travel writer. The pioneering zoologist helped popularise and promote the study of natural history, paving the way for later figures like Darwin. “We’re enormously grateful to all our contributors and everyone who is making this special celebration weekend possible. “I would also like to pay tribute to our former Chair, Norman Closs-Parry, who passed away recently. He put a significant amount of work into organising these events, and we will be honouring him throughout the weekend.”

Tickets for the events can be purchased from Colin Roberts on 07867 851488, Eiddwen Jones on 07850 777635 or Alun Evans on 07801 629435

Featured image: A painting of Thomas Pennant from the Framed Works of Art collection at the National Library of Wales – unknown author