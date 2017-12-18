Royal Welsh Agricultural Society sponsors Nuffield Farming Scholarship

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is very proud to continue supporting the Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust as part of our strategy to support the next generation. The trust is an organisation that awards individuals with life changing opportunities, with a view to developing agricultural sector leaders and innovators of the future.

The latest of our Nuffield prodigies to complete their scholarships is Anna Jones, with her chosen topic ‘Help or Hinder? – How the Mainstream Media Portrays Farming to the Public’.

Anna comes from an upland farm on the beautiful Welsh-Shropshire border, with the Shropshire plains to the east and the Berwyn Mountains to the west. Despite living on the English side of the border, Anna went to school in Wales and joined Montgomeryshire Young Farmers.

Anna completed a degree in Journalism at the University of Central Lancashire in 2002 and then went on to start as a newspaper reporter in North Wales and the West Midlands before joining the BBC as a researcher on Countryfile in 2006.

Anna is now living and working in Bristol as a director on the programme and mainly works on the investigative items, with presenter Tom Heap. Anna has also specialised in rural affairs and worked on Radio 4 as a producer of ‘Farming Today’ and ‘On Your Farm’.

Anna’s research project is on a subject very close to our heart as the society works hard to ensure our events and Welsh farming in general receives positive coverage in the media, both locally and nationally.

While presenting her findings to the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s annual council meeting, Anna explained that her studies bridged her two worlds – farming and journalism.

A copy of Anna’s report can be seen on the Nuffield International website: www.nuffieldinternational.org

Also attending the council meeting was Iwan Vaughan, who was formally congratulated on becoming the 2017 Royal Welsh Scholar with his research project on ‘Exploring sustainable protein sources to feed the UK dairy industry, whilst increasing rumen nitrogen efficiency.’

Iwan grew up on the family farm at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant and always knew his future would be within the agricultural industry. His interest and passion for ruminant nutrition came as the first mixer wagon arrived on farm in 2005 and he started to consider how to make the most of the home grown forage to increase output from the milking herd.

Currently working as a dairy specialist at Wynnstay Group PLC, Iwan aims to share the findings from his research with farmers and the wider agricultural community, resulting is a positive impact on the UK dairy industry.

All Nuffield Scholars work within the farming, food, horticulture or rural sectors and during their 18 month long studies will undertake their research project in their area of interest. They will receive a bursary to encourage them to travel for at least eight weeks, allowing them the opportunity to study practices used abroad and at home.

“The society is committed to encouraging and supporting education and research within the agriculture and land based industries in Wales. Our continued investment in young people is a key part of our future strategy.” says Steve Hughson, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Chief Executive.

“Providing the bursary and opportunity for an individual to become a Nuffield Farming Scholar ensures that our rural industries continue to improve and benefit from their research and learning.”

“We wish all the scholars the best of luck with their studies and look forward to receiving their reports when they are published.”

For more information please visit: www.rwas.co.uk

