Royal Welsh Agricultural Society elects 2018 President

Renowned and highly respected farmer, Mr Tom Tudor MBE FRAgS, Llanerfyl, Welshpool, has been officially elected as the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s President for 2018.

It is during the society’s annual council meeting, held this year at the Royal Welsh showground on Friday 8 December, that the society’s feature counties begin and end their term of office. Following in the footsteps of the 2017 Feature County of Carmarthenshire, it is now the turn of Montgomeryshire to take up the mantle for forthcoming year of 2018.

Introduced by the Chair of the Montgomeryshire Advisory Committee, Mrs Anwen Orrells, said that Tom has already earned a huge amount of respect from the local community and the Montgomeryshire Feature County during his time as President Elect “Tom has bought everyone together with his friendship and common goals”.

Having lived and farmed in Montgomeryshire all his life, Tom is a pillar of the local community. Llysun, a beef and sheep farm, relies totally on grassland farming, and together with wife, Ann and son, Richard, Tom has worked hard to earn the reputation of having an excellent grassland management system in the upland areas.

Winning many accolades over the years, including the Wales Grassland Competition, the Wales Silage Competitions, the UK BGS National Silage Competitions, the John Gittins Memorial Award and the Sir Bryner Memorial Award, to name just a few, Tom is widely recognised as an exceptional farmer.

Fellow farmers, researchers and students from all over the world have visited the farm over the years to learn of his grassland and animal husbandry skills and he has shared his knowledge extensively through serving on many local and national committees and groups.

In accepting the presidential role, said “In receiving this very special badge, there is no greater honour for an ordinary welsh farmer like me, in being elected by his own people to be president of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.”

Addressing the council members via a video link, Tom went on to say “Our year has arrived and we look forward to working with everyone involved with the Royal Welsh over the next 12 months. Montgomeryshire is a great county and we aim to make the most of the opportunity to get together, have fun as a community and raise funds for the society.

“To me personally, the Royal Welsh creates an overwhelming feeling of proudness; proud to be a farmer, proud to be Welsh and proud to be part of this wonderful Royal Welsh Community.”

Also taking over the reins last week was Mrs Cathrin Roberts. Cathrin, Introduced by Secretary of the Montgomeryshire Advisory Committee, Mrs Janet Phillips, was officially elected as the society’s Lady Ambassador for 2018.

Montgomeryshire’s preparations began in earnest 12 months ago, under the excellent guidance of the advisory committee. With dozen of events such as promise auctions, sponsored walks, luncheons, tractor runs, clay pigeon shoots, concerts, Strictly Come Dancing, livestock auctions, having already taken place, the fundraising efforts of the busy county are now in full swing. Along with the county’s merchandise and clothing, the sale of their specially commissioned Montgomeryshire gin has proved extremely popular – a big hit with everyone who has made a purchase so far!

With many more events planned for 2018, the committee are also studiously working behind the scenes organising the 2018 Royal Welsh Grassland Event, which will be held on Wednesday 16 May 2018 at Carnbwll, Four Crosses, Powys, by kind permission of Martin Evans. An excellent location on the Welsh/Shropshire/Cheshire boarder which aims to attract a large number of visitors from far and wide.

As a result of such a successful start to their appeal, Montgomeryshire committee members were able to report that their fundraising total had already exceeded £50,000 to date. Over the years, Montgomeryshire has raised money for member’s facilities on the showground. “This time we felt as though it is the turn of the younger members to benefit from our efforts and we aim to raise funds to improve their facilities on the showground.” explained Tom. “The young members have passion and enthusiasm and are our future and the future of the society”.

Next year will be the fourth time Montgomeryshire has been the feature county since the Royal Welsh Show settled permanently at the showground in 1963. The unique structure of feature counties and advisory committees is what sets the society apart from others and ensures the people of Wales retain ownership of the events. The fundraising efforts of all the counties since 1963 have contributed millions of pounds which are invested back into the showground, making it one of the finest in Europe. This has created a real sense of shared ownership to our site.

