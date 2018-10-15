Producers of authentic sauces, marinades and curry pastes, The Coconut Kitchen was born out of a desire to bring an authentic Thai taste to the UK. Creating delicious restaurant quality Thai dishes at home has never been so easy.

The range has been created by head chef, Preechaya Phetprasert. Growing up watching her cookery teacher mother create delicious meals, Preechaya has been passionate about food from a young age. She trained as a chef in her native home of Thailand before moving to the UK. There she teamed up with budding entrepreneur, Paul Withington, who has a similar love of food. The two realised their joint dream of owning a restaurant and began by setting up a catering trailer in Paul’s hometown of Abersoch, North Wales. Proving that restaurant-quality Thai cuisine can be created anywhere. The popularity of the trailer grew and soon the duo had opened their first Thai restaurant, The Coconut Kitchen.

For 11 years The Coconut Kitchen served hungry customers and won the coveted Best Oriental Restaurant award at the Food Award Wales in 2015 and 2016. Meanwhile, Preechaya began creating and bottling sauces as easy methods for customers to make their most popular dishes at home, without the need of a cookbook. Only the best quality, natural and authentic ingredients are used. The sauces, as well as pastes, marinades and meal kits, became so popular they were soon selling out online and winning awards of their own.

In 2018, the team decided to focus their energies on creating products to help everyone in the UK and so closed the doors to the restaurant for the last time. You can now prepare delicious restaurant quality Thai dishes at home.

With 7 Great Taste Awards already under their belt there are many exciting new product launches on the way. The Coconut Kitchen is inspiring families throughout the UK and beyond to bring the taste of Thailand into their homes.

New Thai Curry Lover’s Giftset launched for Xmas.

All four of our award winning curry pastes, in a beautifully designed case decorated with Thai traditional artwork. Thai Curry Lover’s Giftset RRP £15.95. Available from stockists in Wales and from our online shop www.thecoconutkitchen.co.uk/shop

Note that address has changed now since the restaurant was sold – Office address: CK Food and Drinks Ltd, Lon Pin, Llanbedrog Gwynedd LL53 7PG