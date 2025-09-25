Pupils Learn About a Once Widespread Native Animal

Primary school pupils are beavering away to learn about a once widespread native animal in Wales.

Denbighshire County Councils Biodiversity team alongside the North Wales Wildlife Trust are hosting a number of engagement roadshows at schools to help youngsters find out more about beavers and their natural habitats.

The sessions, which are underway at a number of schools, are part of the Biodiversity team’s current overall project to house a family group of Eurasian beavers within a secure 24-acre enclosure at the Green Gates Nature Reserve as part of a 5-year trial. These plans are subject to the granting of a licence from Natural Resources Wales and would be the first enclosed beaver project in North Wales.

Pupils were given a presentation on beavers which were widespread native species in Wales, before they were hunted to extinction in Britain and much of Europe for their fur, meat, and castoreum. After several successful reintroductions, there are now over 1500 beavers living in the Britain – mostly in Scotland and England. In both Scotland and England, the Eurasian Beaver is now a European protected species, under Schedule 2 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2019. There is currently a small population of Eurasian Beavers present in Wales both in enclosures and in the wild.

Youngsters also found out how beavers can increase biodiversity within their environment through their dam building and foraging behaviours.

Following the presentation, pupils were given the chance to experience how beavers build their own dams and lodges during an outdoor activity.

Biodiversity Officer, Ellie Wainwright, said:

“These engagement sessions are a great opportunity to teach children all about beavers and how they can support a range of different wildlife as an ecosystem engineer. One of the main aims of the Denbighshire Beaver Project is education, and we hope to engage many more at the Green Gates Nature Reserve when we have a beaver family in situ.”

Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said:

“The potential creation of an enclosed beaver trial at Green Gates Nature Reserve represents a significant step in our work to restore native species, enhance biodiversity, and support resilient ecosystems in Denbighshire.

“It’s great that local children have had the opportunity to learn about an animal that was once so widespread across Wales and I hope these youngsters will get to visit the site one day to see beavers in their natural habitat.”