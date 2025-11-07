Positive Practice is Key to National Safeguarding Week

Positive Practice in Safeguarding is the theme of a wide-ranging programme of events taking place across Mid and West Wales for National Safeguarding Week, commencing 10th November 2025.

The programme has been coordinated by CWMPAS and CYSUR, the Regional Safeguarding Board, and has been designed in response to some of the safeguarding themes and issues that are known to affect children and adults at risk and their families in the Mid and West Wales region.

The events will be attended by practitioners who are responsible for safeguarding children and adults in our communities, including social workers, police officers, nurses, health visitors, midwives, teachers, and youth workers, as well as members of the community.

A highlight of the week includes a conference for multi-agency practitioners, taking place at Yr Egin, Carmarthen.

This event will be hosted on behalf of the Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board by comedian, satirist, TV personality and respite foster carer Kiri Pritchard-McLean, who will undertake the Master of Ceremony role at the event.

The conference will include input from a number of keynote speakers, including Tony Jenkyn, who undertook a Learning Review into the tragic events that took place in Southport in July 2024, and workshops that will include input from those with lived experience of some of the issues being considered, including suicide.

A number of other events will take place across the week for staff working in safeguarding as well as the community.

These include events facilitated by well-known charities including the NSPCC, New Pathways and Llanelli MIND, as well as a staff webinar that will share lessons learnt from adult practice reviews across Wales.

Michael Gray, Chair of the Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board for Adults, said:

“The Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board is delighted to be hosting a full programme of events for practitioners for National Safeguarding Week 2025. !A number of events will take place across the week, and although these events deal with challenging subject areas, they play a vital role in supporting and equipping all staff with a responsibility for safeguarding, to help protect and support children and adults in our communities”.

You can follow the Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board on social media – Twitter @CYSURCymru, Facebook @CYSURCymru and Instagram @cysurcymru for safeguarding updates and information throughout the week.

National Safeguarding Week: 10th to 14th November 2025