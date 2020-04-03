Please Exercise Close to Home this Weekend

Residents are being urged to follow UK government guidance and exercise close to home this weekend.

Swansea Council is issuing a reminder that council-owned car parks at four beach locations are closed to the public as part of efforts to promote social distancing and unnecessary travel during the Coronavirus crisis.

The message is coming ahead of a weekend when weather forecasters are predicting good weather which may tempt some to ignore the guidelines.

Mark Thomas, Cabinet Member for Highways and Infrastructure, said:

“I want to thank everyone who’s been observing the government guidelines over the past week. By staying at home you are helping save lives. “But we absolutely cannot afford a repeat of the behaviour witnessed on previous occasions when people have used the weather to treat what is a national crisis like a national holiday. “The UK Government advice on accessing green space and beaches for exercise is very clear: ‘stay local and use open spaces near to your home where possible – do not travel unnecessarily.”

Car parks closed by the council include Port Eynon, Bracelet Bay, Langland and Caswell.

He said:

“Closing these car parks is part of our efforts to protect residents and stop large groups of people gathering in one place. “Footpaths in these areas will remain open but should only be used by people living within walking distance of them.”

Many privately owned car parks in beach areas around Gower are have also closed to assist in slowing the spread of the virus.

Visit: www.swansea.gov.uk/residents