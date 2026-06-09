Cwtch Baby Bank Receives Funding Boost from Cash for Kids

A South Wales baby bank supporting families facing financial hardship has received vital funding from Cash for Kids to help provide essential equipment for babies across the region.

Cwtch Baby Bank has been awarded an Impact Grant from Cash for Kids South Wales, with the funding going directly towards purchasing much-needed items including cots, highchairs, baby bouncers and Moses basket bundles for vulnerable families.

The charity provides essential equipment, clothing and toiletries for babies up to 24 months old through referrals from social care, health professionals and other relevant support agencies.

Hilary Johnston B.E.M, Founder and Trustee of Cwtch Baby Bank, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Cash for Kids South Wales for this funding support. Every day we hear of families who are struggling to afford even the most basic essentials for their babies, and this grant will allow us to provide safe sleeping spaces and vital equipment to those who need it most. The cost of living continues to place huge pressure on families, and sadly we are seeing more parents turning to us for help. Thanks to this funding, we can continue to ensure babies across South Wales have access to the essentials they deserve.”

The new equipment will be distributed to families referred to the charity through health professionals, social workers and partner organisations across South Wales.

Cash for Kids South Wales provides grants to local charities and community groups supporting disadvantaged children and young people across the region. The Impact Grants programme aims to help organisations continue delivering vital services and practical support to families in need.

Laura Tucker, Charity Manager Cash for Kids South Wales said:

“We are proud to support the incredible work being carried out by Cwtch Baby Bank. The charity provides essential items and compassionate support to families during some of the toughest times in their lives, and we know this funding will have an immediate and lasting impact on local children and parents.”

For more information about Cwtch Baby Bank, visit www.cwtchbabybank.co.uk

About Cash for Kids

Cash for Kids is Bauer Media’s dedicated charity, supporting children and young people across the UK who are affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, illness or have additional needs. The funds raised in each Cash for Kids area stay local, so what is received in South Wales helps children in those communities. They work with grassroots organisations to make a positive impact on young lives and help them reach their full potential. In 2025, Cash for Kids raised over £23 million, supporting 542,443 UK children.

Find out more at cashforkids.org.uk.