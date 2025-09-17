People Power Versus Steam Power at Trailffest Half Marathon

North Wales’ most spectacular running event returns this autumn as hundreds of participants prepare to race a steam train from Tan y Grisiau Station to Porthmadog Harbour in the highly anticipated Trailffest Half Marathon.

Taking place on Saturday, 27th September, the race promises breathtaking views, dramatic terrain changes, and an unforgettable sense of adventure.

Starting near the historic slate quarries at Tan y Grisiau, runners will tackle a challenging yet rewarding route, weaving through rugged hillsides, forest trails, and open countryside before reaching the finish line at the scenic Porthmadog harbourside.

The unique twist? Competitors will be racing against one of the iconic steam trains of the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway as it makes its way down the line.

Runners’ families and friends board the train at Porthmadog before being transported to the starting point, giving them the chance to cheer on their loved ones from the carriages as the race unfolds.

One of the most memorable moments of the event comes in the final mile, as participants make their way across the iconic Cob Embankment, offering sweeping views over the estuary before the dramatic finish at Porthmadog Harbour Station.

After crossing the line, runners and supporters can celebrate together at Spooner’s Café, where refreshments will be served ahead of the closing ceremony and awards presentation on the platform.

Entries are now open, and demand is expected to be high.

Runners can secure their place at www.trailffest.co.uk, while tickets for the accompanying steam train experience can be booked via the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway’s Booking Office on 01766 516024.