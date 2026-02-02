People in Wales to Ensure Lifesaving Skills are Up to Date

St John Ambulance Cymru is stressing the literally lifesaving importance of CPR and defibrillator skills this February, with the charity’s volunteers having helped save the lives of four people at public events last year alone.

The first aid charity for Wales’ annual Defibruary campaign is providing more ways for people to learn lifesaving skills and find out where their nearest defibrillator is, so they can act quickly should a cardiac arrest happen nearby.

This year’s campaign includes opportunities to take part in hands-on demonstrations, learn online, highlight defib locations, as well as donate to support the charity’s work to make Wales a community of lifesavers.

Though there are now over 8,500 publicly accessible defibrillators in Wales, recent research suggests only 25% of people had been trained to use them and they were only used in 8% of cases when someone suffered a cardiac arrest outside of hospital.

St John Ambulance Cymru Chief Executive and Paramedic , Richard Lee said:

“The aim of our Defibruary campaign is to make sure more people have the skills to help if someone near them goes into cardiac arrest, including knowing how to find where their nearest defibrillator is, which can help save vital seconds. “Though St John People provided medical cover at around 1,000 public events last year and helped save four lives as a result, over 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home. “With the chances of survival reducing by 10% with every minute that passes without action, it’s crucial that people know how to perform CPR and where to find their nearest defibrillator. This will give your family, neighbours, friends and visitors the best chance of survival and buy crucial time for medical assistance to arrive. “Even if you’ve completed training before, it’s worth brushing up on your knowledge so you are aware of the latest advice, with the UK Resuscitation Council having released updated guidelines at the end of last year.”

To help raise awareness of where defibs are located your community, St John Ambulance Cymru has launched a #DogsAtDefibs social media campaign, where people can post a photo of their pooch next to a defib while they’re out for a wander.

You can check where your nearest defibrillators are located via The Circuit’s Defib Finder website: www.defibfinder.uk .

To support St John Ambulance Cymru’s Defibruary campaign, text DEFIB to 70480 to donate £5. Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message, and you’ll be opting into hearing more from us.

If you would like to donate but don’t wish to hear more from us, please text DEFIBNOINFO instead.