Over 900 Pupils and Staff Learn Lifesaving Skills with SJA Cymru

Pupils in years 7-11 at Ysgol Harri Tudur in Pembrokeshire took part in a hands-on experience of CPR and defibrillator skills on February 2nd, as part of St John Ambulance Cymru’s Defibruary campaign.

In total 924 pupils and staff learned the importance of these lifesaving skills, with over 70% of the 6,000 cardiac arrests that occur outside of hospital in Wales each year happening at home.

The day had been organised thanks to Cadets from St John Ambulance Cymru’s Haverfordwest Division, with eight of the group helping to demonstrate CPR and defib skills to students, supported by adult trainers and volunteers.

Ali Downing, St John Ambulance Cymru’s County Training Manager for Dyfed said:

“It was a pleasure to support the Cadets, who were given a valuable opportunity to showcase what they have learned as St John People and engage with people their own age during the group sessions held throughout the day. “They were a credit to their Division and we hope they will continue their development to become adult volunteers and support our work at events across Wales, as well as encouraging more young people to sign-up to join us.”

National Grid were also present at the Defibruary event, continuing their successful partnership with St John Ambulance Cymru by engaging with the pupils on the importance of electrical safety.

Mrs Rachel Edwards, Deputy Director of Health and Wellbeing at Ysgol Harri Tudur, said:

“We were delighted to welcome St John Ambulance Cymru and National Grid into our school and are very grateful to the Cadets and volunteers for delivering such an important session. “It was fantastic to see our pupils so engaged while gaining lifesaving skills and confidence that could one day help save lives and benefit the wider community.”

To find out more about the Defibruary campaign, including details of free public demonstrations near you, visit www.sjacymru.org.uk/defibruary.

Feature image: 924 pupils and staff at Ysgol Harri Tudur in Pembrokeshire took part in CPR and defibrillator demonstrations led by Cadets from St John Ambulance Cymru’s Haverfordwest Division.