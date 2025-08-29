Pembrokeshire’s Finest Unite For Luxury Coastal Dining Escape

Clifftop Spa Hotel and Former Windmill Join Forces for Culinary Break

Two luxury hotels on the breathtaking coastline of Pembrokeshire have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind culinary getaway package for travellers looking for world-class dining and luxury stays.

St Brides Spa Hotel in Saundersfoot and Twr y Felin in St Davids have launched Tide to Table, an exclusive two-night retreat focused on culinary delights. The unique luxury break follows the creation earlier this year of an exciting partnership between the two hotels’ parent groups – The Celtic Collection and The Retreats Group.

Guests can choose to spend their first evening at the newly refurbished St Brides Spa Hotel, part of The Celtic Collection, where they’ll experience an award-winning three-course dinner at the renowned Cliff Restaurant – the setting of which offers guests enviable sea views as waves roll into the bay below. The meal will feature a mouthwatering selection of seasonal dishes and the finest local ingredients, paying homage to the farming and fishing communities and heritage of the region.

Examples of the tastebud sensations available include a sumptuous Spiced Lamb Terrine, rich Grilled Lobster Thermidor paired with beef fat and rosemary Parmentier potatoes, and melt-in-your-mouth Dry Aged Welsh Sirloin Steak.

After enjoying a cosy night’s sleep in one of the hotel’s fully refurbished rooms or suites, complete with a complimentary 90-minute Thermal Suite & infinity Hydrotherapy Pool session, guests can delight in a full Welsh breakfast. Favourites such as cured back bacon, pork sausage and Eggs Benedict make an appearance, as well as an exciting modern breakfast offering such as a Breakfast Poke Bowl and Welsh Cheddar Soufflé.

After finishing breakfast, it’s time to make the scenic journey to Twr y Felin, a Retreats Group property. The hotel is a former windmill and Wales’ first contemporary art hotel, housing 39 bedrooms including sea view rooms, unique suites, a fine dining restaurant, and more than 200 pieces of specially commissioned art. It is situated in Britain’s smallest city St Davids, which is steeped in history, culture and beauty.

The gastronomic experience continues at Twr y Felin, with a three-course dinner offering a rich variety of flavours at Blas Restaurant. Highlights from the menu include tender venison, flaky halibut and tantalising pork belly, as well as a selection of Welsh cheeses available for those looking to taste a quintessential flavour of the country. After indulging in a restful night at the hotel, breakfast will be served the following morning – offering hearty classics, fresh fruit and decadent bakes.

Guests also have the option to begin their two-night luxury retreat at Twr y Felin Hotel and then travel to St Brides Spa Hotel.

Matt Barnby, Regional Operations Director at The Celtic Collection said:

“We’ve launched the Tide to Table package to give visitors the chance to experience two exquisite locations within the beautiful Pembrokeshire Coast National Park whilst sampling some of the best cuisine in the region – perfect for first-time visitors to the area or seasoned travellers looking to try new flavour sensations. “Both properties take immense pride in their Welsh heritage and in showcasing the exceptional produce that reflects the region. The experience pairs gourmet food with fantastic hotel properties so guests leave feeling refreshed, relaxed, and rejuvenated.”

Prices start from £600 for a two-night stay, based on two people sharing a room. Find out more and book here.