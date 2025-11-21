Pembrokeshire Wins Sustainable Food Place Bronze Award

Pembrokeshire has won a prestigious Sustainable Food Places award. The award recognises Pembrokeshire Local Food Partnership’s work to promote healthy, sustainable and local food and to tackle some of today’s greatest social challenges; from food poverty and diet-related ill-health, to the disappearance of family farms and the loss of independent food retailers.

The Sustainable Food Places Award is a national, evidence-based recognition and celebration of places taking a joined-up, holistic approach to sustainable and healthy food. Awardees have demonstrated activity and impact across their food system by the food partnership and their stakeholders to create a local ‘Good Food Movement’. This is recognition of the excellent work of the food partnership and of stakeholders across the area.

Sue Latham , Coordinator of Pembrokeshire Local Food Partnership, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted that Pembrokeshire has been recognised with the Sustainable Food Places Bronze Award. This is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of so many local people, organisations, and food producers who believe in the power of good food to strengthen our communities, support our farmers, and protect our environment. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together, from tackling food insecurity and supporting local growers, to making healthy, sustainable food accessible to everyone. We encourage you to visit our new website to find out more about the work happening across Pembrokeshire to build a thriving local food system.” www.plfp.co.uk

Leon Ballin, the Sustainable Food Places Programme Manager, said: