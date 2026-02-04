Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre’s £57k for HMS Erebus Exhibition

The Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a £57,015 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to develop a major new exhibition, “HMS Erebus: From Dockyard to Discovery”, to open on 8th June 2026.

The exhibition will mark the 200th anniversary of the launch of HMS Erebus by reconnecting the local community with one of Pembroke Dock’s most remarkable yet under-celebrated global stories. Built and launched in the Royal Dockyard on 7th June 1826, Erebus embodies the exceptional skill of Pembrokeshire’s 19th-century shipwrights and the far-reaching impact of Welsh maritime craftsmanship.

Erebus went on to play a pivotal role in some of the most important explorations of the age, including the pioneering Ross Antarctic Expedition, and was tragically lost in the ill-fated Franklin expedition to the Arctic. Her rediscovery below the icy waters of the Canadian Arctic in 2014 reignited worldwide interest in the mystery and legacy of polar exploration.

The new exhibition will interpret Erebus as a powerful symbol of exploration, innovation, and human endurance. For the first time, rare artefacts recovered from the wreck will be displayed to the British public (courtesy of the Royal Navy Museum, Portsmouth), offering tangible connections to life on board and the extraordinary challenges of 19th-century polar exploration.

The exhibition will also place HMS Erebus within the wider heritage landscape that shaped her creation, exploring the Georgian dockyard, Pembroke Dock’s role in Britain’s maritime expansion, and the community that grew around naval industry. Through bilingual interpretation, digital interactives, and an immersive Arctic diorama with scale model, visitors will discover how a ship built in a small Welsh town contributed to major advances in global scientific knowledge. Undersea footage (courtesy of Parks Canada) from the wreck site and contemporary environmental perspectives will link historic exploration to modern discussions about climate change and the fragility of polar environments.

Community engagement sits at the heart of the project. The exhibition will draw on oral histories and shared memory, celebrating the pride that continues to surround Erebus’ legacy. Local schools will be invited to co-produce elements of the exhibition, ensuring that contemporary voices are embedded in the narrative and that the story resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Andrew White, Director, The National Lottery Heritage Fund – Wales, said:

“This project will help people better understand Pembroke Dock’s vital role in maritime history, while creating new opportunities for communities to engage with their heritage in meaningful and inspiring ways. Thanks to National Lottery players, this exhibition will bring an internationally significant story back to the place where it began, ensuring it is shared with future generations”

John Evans, Patron of Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, said:

“We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to the National Lottery, this project will preserve and celebrate a heritage story of national and international significance, while re-establishing Pembroke Dock as a place of discovery, craftsmanship, and exploration. By reconnecting HMS Erebus with the community that built her, we aim to inspire pride, learning, and long-term cultural and economic benefit for the town.”

HMS Erebus: From Dockyard to Discovery will open to the public on Monday 8th June 2026.

Feature image: Model of HMS Erebus