Oz and Charlie to Celebrate Wales’ Vineyards Via Online Tastings as Part of Welsh Wine Week

Join titans of wine appreciation – Charlie Womersley and Oz Clarke – and Wales’ national treasure Max Boyce – as they sample wines from the country’s finest vineyards and wineries, via a fun-filled online tasting to mark Welsh Wine Week.

A special, live wine tasting session featuring these three personalities, plus UK wine expert Kieron Atkinson, will take place on Monday 27th July at 7pm, watchable via YouTube at: www.youtube.com/channel/UC_MaOT8dQtIrCIO52Mxn1GQ

foreverthirsty.co.uk/blog/post.php?permalink=welsh-wine-week-2020

Oz, Charlie and Kieron will be combining decades of wine expertise whilst sampling a variety of sparkling and still wines produced by three vineyards from across Wales, and joining them, Max will taste, enjoy and support the Welsh wine industry.

As a champion of all things Welsh, Max was the perfect guest to ask to help promote the country’s superb and diverse range of wines, as part of Welsh Wine Week which runs from 27th July to 2nd August 2020.

Teaming up with wine gurus Oz, Charlie and Kieron, Max will be tasting wines from the following sites:

White Castle Vineyard in Monmouthshire – www.whitecastlevineyard.com/

Montgomery Vineyard in Powys – www.montgomeryvineyard.co.uk/

Llaethliw Vineyard in Ceredigion – llaethliw.co.uk/

Oz Clarke says:

“I am really excited to be sampling wines from some of Wales’ thriving vineyards. It’s a thrilling time for all of us – drinkers, producers, and sellers. And as we start to recover from the Covid crisis, now more than ever, we should be choosing wines from our own local vineyards and wineries. Join us on Monday 27th July. We’re going to have some fun!”

Oz Clarke OBE is one of the world’s leading wine experts, and a true supporter of English wines. ozclarke.com

Charlie Womerlsey – aka ‘Charlie the Wine’ – has enjoyed a career indulging his obsession for wine since 1981. During that time Charlie has travelled around the world discovering fabulous wines. foreverthirsty.co.uk

Get behind Welsh Wine Week and find out about your local vineyard’s events at www.welshwineweek.co.uk