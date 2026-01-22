NWH Strengthening Voice with CHC Board Appointment

North Wales Housing Association’s Assistant Director of Homes, Ruth Lanham-Wright, has been newly appointed to the board of Community Housing Cymru’s (CHC).

Ruth will officially join the CHC board next month for her first meeting after her appointment was confirmed in December.

Community Housing Cymru is the representative body for housing associations in Wales, acting as the collective voice of 30 not-for-profit housing associations that provide almost 174,000 homes to 10% of the Welsh population.

Ruth said:

“I am delighted to be appointed to the CHC board to represent North Wales Housing at a national level. “This is an exciting opportunity to help influence housing strategy at a time when the sector is experiencing significant change. I look forward to contributing to CHC’s collective vision to make Wales a country where good quality housing is a basic right for everyone.”

Ruth brings a wealth of experience to the board having held various roles within the housing sector, and beyond. This breadth of experience gives her a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing social housing in Wales.

She added: