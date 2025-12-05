North Wales Housing Celebrates Double Win at Housing Awards

North Wales Housing is celebrating a double success after winning two awards at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Welsh Housing Awards 2025, held in Cardiff last week.

The organisation was recognised for its work on Tŷ Gwenllian, Wales’s first and only supported housing project dedicated to helping women transition safely from prison into the community.

The project won the Excellence in Preventing Homelessness Award, highlighting its impact in ensuring that no individual released from custody – while under Probation Service supervision – faces homelessness.

Delivered in partnership with Conwy County Borough Council and funded through CAS3, HM Prison and Probation Service, and the Housing Support Grant (HSG), the project ensures that no individual released from custody – while under Probation Service supervision – has to face homelessness.

Osian Elis, Head of Supported Housing at North Wales Housing, said:

“We are delighted to have received recognition for our innovative provision, which delivers vital support to some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. At the heart of the scheme is strong collaboration with external agencies and Conwy Council – a partnership that is fundamental to the success of this work. We are equally proud of our dedicated team, who provide truly person-centred services, underpinned by trauma-informed approaches.”

North Wales Housing also received the Excellence in Customer Service Award, based on outstanding results in its 2024 STAR Survey (Survey of Tenants and Residents).

The organisation recorded sector-leading satisfaction levels, including 97% for its Repairs service, 96% for scheme managers in Older Persons accommodation, and 97% for support workers in Supported Housing projects.

Claire Shiland, Operations Director at North Wales Housing, said:

“This award reflects the dedication and consistency shown by teams right across North Wales Housing. We made a commitment to focus on improving resident satisfaction and responding to feedback, and achieving such high scores in our STAR survey is a direct result of colleagues going above and beyond every day to deliver services our residents can rely on. This recognition belongs to everyone who plays a part in making that happen.”

Feature image: North Wales Housing receives the Excellence in Preventing Homelessness Award.