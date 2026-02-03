Non-domestic Rates Relief for Food and Drink Hospitality in 26-27

Written Statement: Mark Drakeford MS, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language

On 3 December, non-domestic rates support for 2026-27 was announced. Today I can confirm that the Welsh Government will also allocate an additional £8m to provide a further year of relief for food and drink hospitality properties, including pubs, restaurants and live music venues.

This support recognises the range of cost pressures facing eligible businesses and coinciding with increased non-domestic rates bills for many in the sector. We will make full use of additional consequential funding from the UK Government’s relief for pubs and music venues in England, together with the Welsh Government’s own funds, to extend the range of businesses supported in Wales.

Eligible ratepayers will receive 15% non-domestic rates relief in 2026-27. As with similar temporary support in previous years, the relief will be capped at £110,000 per business across Wales. The relief will be awarded using the discretionary powers of local authorities, following applications from eligible ratepayers after 1 April 2026.

This further support is in addition to our fully funded permanent reliefs, which are currently worth £250m to businesses and other ratepayers every year. The Welsh Government’s full package of non-domestic rates support demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting businesses to recover and thrive, following recent economic challenges.