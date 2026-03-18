NFU Cymru Welcomes Law Protecting Against Livestock Attacks

NFU Cymru has welcomed the arrival of a new law today (Wednesday 18th March) which grants police and courts greater powers to tackle livestock worrying and dog attacks on farm animals.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025, which will be in place across England and Wales, provides clearer powers for police to seize and detain dogs suspected of involvement in an incident or considered to pose an ongoing threat to livestock. With significant technological and scientific advancements, police can use these to take DNA samples or mouth impressions from dogs they suspect of worrying livestock. The new police powers can be used to investigate incidents of livestock worrying that happened before the bill was passed into law in December 2025. The act now also allows courts the ability to impose unlimited fines and even prison sentences to owners in the most serious cases.

Figures released by NFU Cymru’s partners at NFU Mutual last month show farm animals in Wales worth an estimated £385,000 were severely injured or killed in dog attacks last year, up 23% on 2024.

NFU Cymru is pleased to see this change, which comes as a result of long-term NFU and NFU Cymru campaigning. The unions have been lobbying and working with MPs and Peers to secure the changes in the House of Commons and the House of Lords since 2019, resulting in a ‘historic win’ for farmers in England and Wales.

NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said:

“Attacks by dogs on livestock have devastating impacts on farmers, their families and their animals. That’s why the NFU has long called for tougher laws to reflect the seriousness of this crime, including wider powers for police and increased penalties for irresponsible dog ownership.” “I believe these new powers will act as a strong deterrent and will make a real difference to safeguarding our livestock and giving farmers greater confidence that irresponsible dog owners will be held to account. The previous £1,000 cap on fines for these offences was not fit for purpose in many instances, but particularly so in cases where it was pedigree stock with strong genetics and long-lasting blood lines, so these new powers mean that farmers will no longer be the ones suffering the emotional and financial toll of this crime.”

Alongside enforcement, police, countryside and industry bodies are raising awareness of the new law through a series of public engagement activities.

Dog owners planning to visit the countryside can help ensure the safety of livestock by:

Keeping dogs on a lead when walking through rural areas where livestock are kept, but let go of the lead if chased by cattle

Being aware that all dogs, regardless of size, breed, and temperament, can cause the distress, injury and death of farm animals

Reporting attacks by dogs to the police or local farmers

Never letting dogs loose unsupervised in gardens near livestock fields – many attacks are caused by dogs which escape and attack sheep grazing nearby.