New Telecoms Forum to Improve Connectivity Across North Wales

Strengthening mobile networks and tackling digital communications challenges will be top of the agenda for the recently launched North Wales Regional Telecoms Forum. Its first meeting took place in December, marking a positive milestone in efforts to improve connectivity and promote the region’s digital transformation.

The new forum brings local authorities, government, industry leaders, emergency services, telecoms and transport operators, and Eryri National Park together to help shape the future of mobile and broadband infrastructure in North Wales. It aims to remove investment barriers, streamline planning processes and simplify engagement with industry to maximise the impact of funding from both public and private sectors. Ultimately the goal is to make North Wales a more attractive destination for digital investment.

The first session was chaired by Alwen Williams, Chief Executive of Ambition North Wales, who shared her vision for the role the organisation – as the region’s Corporate Joint Committee, would play in supporting the Forum and promoting the mobile industry. Members were also given an insight into the 25-year North Wales Strategic Development Plan and how it will support national planning policy and Local Development Plans, highlighting opportunities for industry engagement with major developments across the region.

Alwen Williams said:

“Improving digital connectivity is critical to the future prosperity of North Wales. This Forum is an opportunity for public and private partners to work together, remove barriers, and accelerate investment in the infrastructure our communities and businesses need to thrive and stay in touch.”

The initiative is part of the wider North Wales Growth Deal Digital Connectivity Programme, which focuses on delivering quality, affordable digital access across the region. It will work alongside other major Growth Deal projects, including Connected Key Sites, which address mobile coverage and low power wide area networks, particularly in areas of strategic economic importance.

Niall Waller, Service Manager – Enterprise and Regeneration, Flintshire County Council and Senior Responsible Owner for the Ambition North Wales 4G+ project, said:

“Our collaboration with Ambition North Wales and industry partners has already delivered tangible results, including private investment through the deployment of small cells in Flintshire. I found the first Telecoms Forum an exciting meeting and an opportunity to build on this success, ensuring that these efforts benefit not only Flintshire but the wider North Wales region improving connectivity, supporting economic growth, and creating new opportunities for businesses and communities.”

The Forum will come together on a quarterly basis, with this first meeting signalling the beginning of a coordinated programme of work, with plans to improve mobile coverage and accelerate 4G and 5G rollout across North Wales. Public and private sector organisations are expected to contribute to this process, which will focus on practical measures to overcome connectivity challenges at key sites, strengthen digital infrastructure, and support long-term economic growth across the region.

If you would like to discuss the Regional Telecoms Forum with the Digital Programme Team, please send them an initial email at digital@ambitionnorth.wales

Feature image: Alwen Williams, Chief Executive, Ambition North Wales