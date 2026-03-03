New Seaweed Extract Shows Promising Health Benefits

A new seaweed extract could have a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing, according to scientists testing it as part of efforts to improve the nation’s health.

Sourced from seaweed sustainably harvested in the UK, it could offer a new natural remedy for gut health ailments. Seaweed is considered to be a “superfood”, due to its high fibre, amino acids, vitamins and minerals.

Long recognised in Asia for its therapeutic potential, the seaweed extract fucoidan is now attracting growing interest elsewhere in the world as demand rises for natural compounds with proven health benefits.

The 12-month INNOSea study focused on producing and trialling a purified extract of fucoidan, marketed as Thalivra, which showed promising effects on digestive health and overall wellbeing.

The first 28-day clinical trial suggested improvements in the mental wellbeing of young adults. The results pave the way for larger-scale testing.

Scientists at Aberystwyth University’s Department of Life Sciences, alongside researchers at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) and seaweed ingredient technology company BioMara, developed and conducted the work.

Dr Jessica Adams, a seaweed expert from IBERS at Aberystwyth University, said:

“Many people will have heard of the health and dietary benefits of seaweed – these tests add to that evidence. From a processing and bioactivity standpoint, the data from our study is striking. Achieving food-grade fucoidan at scale with such a potent anti-inflammatory profile is a real breakthrough. It opens the door for Thalivra to be positioned not just as a safe ingredient, but as one with genuine functional potential in gut health and immune-support formulations.”

The human trial was led by Dr Amanda J Lloyd and Dr Alina Warren-Walker from the Department of Life Sciences at Aberystwyth University. Dr Lloyd added:

“This was the first time BioMara’s seaweed extract has been tested in humans, and the results are very encouraging. Participants tolerated the supplement extremely well, and we observed early trends in mental wellbeing that deserve further study. Importantly, the strong safety and retention profile gives us confidence to scale up into larger and different groups, and for longer trial periods.”

The project was funded by Innovate UK and BBSRC as part of a £2.5 million investment in 13 projects to drive the design and development of innovative food and beverage products.

Jay Dignan, Founder and CEO of BioMara, said:

“Completing INNOSea marks a turning point. We’ve proven that Thalivra can be produced at scale, is safe for daily use, and shows compelling anti-inflammatory and wellbeing trends. This lays the foundation for larger clinical trials and, ultimately, commercial partnerships to bring Thalivra into gut health and immune-support formulations in a fast-growing global market.”

Thalivra fucoidan is harvested in Scottish waters and processed into a powder using BioMara’s unique method. It is approved for use as a novel food.