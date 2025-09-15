New Research Measuring Social Value Pubs Bring to Local Areas

British pubs and publicans have been at the heart of their local areas for centuries, meeting social needs and connecting communities, but new research has put a figure on just how much social value they bring.

Groundbreaking research from Pub is The Hub, the not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services and activities, called ‘Pub is The Hub: Social Value’ has established that for every £1 spent investing in the provision of services and activities in the pub an average of £8.28 of social value is created.

It confirms that pubs offer social value that supports community cohesion, job security, well-being, increased social interaction and resilient communities. The report also reveals that pubs help people to overcome social isolation and replace the loss of services in rural and deprived areas.

Serving up Social Value

Backed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the report measures the social value delivered by publicans and their pubs, through Pub is The Hub support, to help provide a range of vital services and activities in their local areas.

Calculating social value is an academic process that measures the added value an initiative brings to society and refers to the wider positive impact an activity, project or organisation has beyond just financial or economic returns.

The evaluation, which focuses on Pub is The Hub projects implemented between 2022 and 2024, analysed the impact of adding new services and activities. It examined how the introduction of amenities such as village stores, community cafes, and allotments, as well as events such as theatre and arts performances, help to reduce social isolation and address community needs. The evaluation also highlighted the crucial role of the publican in these efforts.

It concluded that diversified pub-based initiatives will have lasting effects on the overall improved local well-being for individuals and their families as well as in reducing loneliness, improving mental health and giving people greater independence.

The evaluation also found that the social value created by pubs meets several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. It aligned the Pub is The Hub projects with a broader impact including tackling issues such as poverty, inequality, good health and local wellbeing.

Significant Pub is The Hub Impact

Pub is The Hub chief executive John Longden OBE said:

“Publicans and their pubs have a vital social role in supporting local communities and helping people to overcome social isolation and alleviate feelings of loneliness. They have a significant social value that is beyond economic impact. They are crucial in helping to bring people together, and helping with the provision of lost services and amenities.”

He added:

“There needs to be wider recognition of the important role that individual publicans and the vital role their pubs have in rural communities and deprived areas as social hubs. Pubs contribute to the general wellbeing of locals and help drive social cohesion and community resilience in local areas.”

Cornwall Rural Community Charity (CRCC), development and evaluation manager, Gemma Finnegan, who independently conducted the research, said: “The report shows that Pub is The Hub’s success lies in its ability to leverage strategic relationships and its deep knowledge of both the industry and local communities to quickly drive meaningful social change.”

The Halfway in Tal-y-Coed, Wales, opened a village store and an event space in a marquee, with the support from Pub is The Hub.

Publican Rhiannon Metters said:

“We are situated in an isolated rural community with the pub being the hub of the area. It is so important that we support local people ensuring they are not feeling isolated and alone. “With the nearest supermarket being 20 mins away the village store here in this isolated rural area is such a support to people in the local community. The marquee has become a space where we run local courses such as CPR and craft workshops to help bring people together.”

Feature image: Pubs can provide a space that meet social needs and connect communities. Pictured: Locals getting together for a creative event at the Pentre Comrades Club in Rhondda