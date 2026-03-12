Caerphilly County Borough Council is seeking a new operator to help secure a bright new future for Blackwood Miners Institute.

The Grade II listed building is a landmark venue in the heart of Blackwood Town Centre, boasting a proud history as a performance and cultural hub.

The council is looking to appoint an external operator to run the facility and Expressions of Interest can now be submitted.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Leader of Council said,

“We are working hard to ensure we can secure a bright new future for this historic venue, without the need for high levels of public subsidy. A new operator model will allow greater opportunity to attract grant funding which the Council cannot access, so this is a positive step forward and we hope progress will be made to secure a new operator for the future.” “We want to attract an operator with a clear vision and bold strategy for BMI and we look forward to receiving the bid,” he added.

To find out more information and how to submit an expression of interest please visit – View notice – Sell2Wales