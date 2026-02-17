New Board Member for British Wool’s Welsh Northern Region

Wyn Williams, who farms in Montgomeryshire, has been elected as British Wool’s Welsh Northern Regional Board Member for a three-year term, beginning on 1st April.

Wyn farms in Llanfair Caereinion and is the current Chair of the Montgomery branch of the Farmers Union of Wales (FUW), sits as a Farmer Director on the FUW Board and is a Director with Welsh Lamb & Beef Producers.

On notification of the election result, Wyn said,