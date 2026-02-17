New Board Member for British Wool’s Welsh Northern Region

Wyn Williams, who farms in Montgomeryshire, has been elected as British Wool’s Welsh Northern Regional Board Member for a three-year term, beginning on 1st April.
Wyn farms in Llanfair Caereinion and is the current Chair of the Montgomery branch of the Farmers Union of Wales (FUW), sits as a Farmer Director on the FUW Board and is a Director with Welsh Lamb & Beef Producers.
On notification of the election result, Wyn said,
“I feel privileged and delighted to have been elected on the Board to represent the Welsh Northern region and look forward to representing the best interests of sheep farmers. Wool is a natural, sustainable, and biodegradable fibre, and I look forward to learning more and working together to improve returns and awareness.”