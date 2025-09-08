National Garden Scheme Community Garden News

Cultivate Community Garden in Newtown is a thriving two-acre garden started in 2012 and run by local food hub, Cultivate. It is managed by their volunteers with help from partners, Montgomery Wildlife Trust, Tir Coed and students from Neath Port Talbot College.

In 2024 Cultivate were awarded a National Garden Scheme Community Garden Grant of £4,855 to create new pathways, seating areas, fencing and gates. Cultivate is a cooperative which is dedicated to supporting a resilient local food system: passionate about people and plants, growing & gathering, cooking and community. Last week Susan Paynton, NGS Area Organiser for North Powys, presented an NGS Community Gardens Plaque to Richard Edwards, Senior Manager, and Mary Cosnett, Projects Manager.

Cultivate managers and volunteers thanked the NGS saying:

“Your generous grant has truly transformed our garden. It has enabled us to open up the space, create a welcoming entrance, and develop a community picnic area and pathways. These improvements are helping us make the garden more accessible, inviting and enjoyable for everyone.”

This year the National Garden Scheme provided nearly £290,000 to 115 community gardens across the UK including Ponthafren in Newtown and Presteigne Community Garden. 2026 Applicants must be from a bone fide community group, registered charity or Community Interest Company (CIC) with a functioning non-personal bank account. The application must relate to an existing or proposed community garden or similar site without any query to access over the space (such as restrictions imposed to ownership by another body).

The NGS Community Garden Grants 2026 applications will be opening in a weeks’ time. Generously supported by the Julia Rausing Trust, potential applicants can apply between Monday 15th September and Monday 20th October so now is the time to assess your eligibility and prepare your application.

“We welcome applications for projects that foster diversity and/or support people with physical or mental disabilities. With all applications considered on their individual merits, awards between £1,500 and £5,000 will be granted”.

Watch our film from NGS Ambassador, garden designer and TV presenter, Danny Clarke describing the importance of community gardens.

Registration for 2026 gardens has now opened to ensure inclusion in the publicity material for next year. We are always on the look-out for new gardens to add to our growing list, so if you own or know of a garden that would fit the bill please get in touch with our Area Organiser, Susan Paynton on 01686 650531 or email at susan.paynton@ngs.org.uk It doesn’t have to have sweeping lawns and perfectly manicured borders: often small gardens, particularly when open as part of a group/village scheme, are of great interest and delight to our visitors. One small hamlet with six riverside gardens who opened for us last year raised well over £1,000, engendering huge community spirit and new friendships in the process. Susan will be happy to tell you more, so why not call her and discover how to join us and help support our wonderful health and well-being charities.

Feature image: Cultivate Presentation Susan with Richard Edwards and Mary Cosnett