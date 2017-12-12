Monty’s Brewery Ding Dong Ale “Chimes” With Co-Op

Montgomery-based Monty’s Brewery is seeing its Ding Dong ale “chime” with customers at the Co-op after securing a deal to supply the community retailer’s stores.

The Co-op has expanded its local sourcing programme with a dedicated Christmas range showcasing Welsh producers. Monty’s – which already supplies its Sunshine and, Moonrise ale to the Co-op – will supply the limited edition Christmas ale to approaching 100 Co-op food stores.

Pam Honeyman, co-founder of Monty’s Brewery and Head Brewer, explained: “Ding Dong is a golden, light ale. We were keen to brew a Christmas beer that is not over-powering, and is ideal for the home market and gifts and, for when people come together for parties and celebrations – we are delighted to secure a further listing at the Co-op. Its stores open up new markets for us in communities across Wales and we are confident that Ding Dong will ‘chime’ with the Co-op’s customers over the festive season.”

Simon Dryell, Head of Local Sourcing at the Co-op, said: “Locally produced ale is an exciting category, we see significant potential for sustainable growth, and we are delighted to champion beers which are brewed with pride and passion to deliver consistently great quality and taste – a dedicated Christmas range showcasing local suppliers is an exciting development as part of the Co-op’s ongoing commitment to showcase, celebrate and support Great Welsh food and drink.”

About Monty’s:

Monty’s Brewery and Visitor Centre is a family-owned business run by Pam and Russ Honeyman that now exports award-winning Welsh ales around the world. It produces a range of 16 regular and seasonal beers including the award-winning Sunshine, Hilltop and the gluten-free Masquerade. You can purchase a great range of branded gifts and pre-order cask ales for special events. Brewery talks and tastings can be arranged and a meeting room and bar are available to hire.

For more information please visit: www.montysbrewery.co.uk

