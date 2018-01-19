Monty’s Brewery is pleased to announce a ‘S Group’ Supply deal in Finland

Monty’s Brewery, the Mid Wales based brewery is pleased to announce it has secured a deal to supply Finland’s leading grocery retailer – S Group – with it’s Gluten Free golden ale Monty’s Masquerade. The 4.6% gluten free beer will be placed in S group’s Prisma hypermarkets throughout Finland.

Commercial Director for Monty’s Brewery Russ Honeyman commented “We are extremely pleased with this export order to supply S Group. The initial contact was made back in 2015 after a Welsh Government sponsored trade mission to Finland and Sweden. We were introduced to importers and buyers, and from that were contacted by a Finnish importer, over the course of the last year and after a few small orders and samples which we presented to S Group we are now listed in their Prisma Hypermarkets which is a great outcome”.

Antti Oksa, the Vice President of S Group Retail Business said “We are excited to have this great Welsh Brewery supplying our 66 Prisma stores in Finland, and to have this quality beer in our beer assortment. We are looking forward to introducing it to the Finnish customers”.

About Monty’s Brewery:

The growth of Monty’s from a small, family run, start up to an established enterprise, exporting beer all over the world, has been a fast paced and exciting journey.

It was in June 2008 that the first seeds were sown by owners Pam and Russ Honeyman. Over a quiet pint and Sunday lunch they pondered, ‘Shall we build a brewery?’. Soon after, Pam was off to Brewlab at Sunderland University, returning back with a plan and a recipe.

It was in January 2009 when the first casks were produced. It was only the third brew before Monty’s Sunshine started to get the recognition it still enjoys today, winning the “Darlington Spring Thing CAMRA Beer Festival”.

Now with over sixteen regular, seasonal and specials brews, Monty’s has firmly established itself as Mid Wales’ premier brewery. The Visitor Centre on the edge of the town of Montgomery is well worth a visit.

The brewery has been featured on BBC’s Countryfile, in beer books written by Ben McFarland, Pete Brown and Roger Pritz all great beer writers.

Monty’s is SALSA plus Beer accredited, all bottling and kegging is carried out at their main production facility in Hen-domen, so Monty’s has full control of the process.

For more information contact Monty’s Brewery 01686 668933 www.montysbrewery.co.uk

