Monty’s Brewery excels in Great Taste Awards

Monty’s Brewery wins another 3 Great Taste Gold Stars at this year’s prestigious awards. In 2017 Monty’s won 3 Gold Stars with their gluten free oatmeal stout Dark Secret in beer and cider section and yet again it received the same accolade for 2018 this time in gluten free. The only 3 star winner in the whole of the gluten free category! Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink. It has been described as the ‘Oscars’ of the food world. So to win 3 gold Stars 2 years running is exceptional.

In 2018 over 500 judges, including specially trained food writers inputting judges’ comments, came together at 65 judging days from March through to early July. Judging took place at Guild HQ in Dorset and at the Guild’s permanent office, event and judging venue close to Borough Market, London. The judges, from all corners of the food world, blind-taste in teams of 3 or 4 ensuring a balance of expertise, age and gender.

Russ Honeyman commercial Director for Monty’s said “we are ecstatic about this, when we won last year with Dark Secret we thought it was incredible, and knowing how strong the competition is we thought we wouldn’t do that again, but here we are, unbelievable, this time in the gluten free category. It has certainly opened a few doors for us in the last year, now we shall have to see what it brings us this year. I know we have an order for going out to Finland, and after Taste of London in Regent’s park and the Royal Welsh more people throughout Wales and the UK will be aware of us too. It was great that Masquerade got 1 star also, our other gluten free beer.”

This is what the judges had to say about Dark Secret – “A delicious oatmeal stout with chocolate and coffee on the nose that follows through on the palate, surprisingly fruity, with an expresso martini element, amazing!”

So what do the Gold Stars mean….

3 stars – Exquisite. Less than 3% of all products are awarded 3 gold stars. Don’t leave the shop without buying it!

2 stars – Outstanding. Above and beyond delicious.

1 star – Simply delicious.

Monty’s Brewery contact details

Unit 1, Castleworks, Hendomen, Nr Montgomery, Powys, SY15 6HA Tel: 01686 668933

Email info@montysbrewery.co.uk